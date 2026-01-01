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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Carol Anderson
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Aug. 25, 2026, midnight
Despite all the damage that this conservative-leaning Supreme Court has wrought on women’s rights, immigration, and the environment while green lighting runaway presidential lawlessness, the longest lasting legacy of the Roberts Court may well be its turning back the clock on voting rights. Recent Supreme Court decisions are throwing us back to the 1950s and putting our very democracy in peril. This week’s ruling, which allowed the Trump administration to move forward with an executive order imposing restrictions on mail-in voting, was yet another stain on the current Court’s record. Today on Sea Change Radio, we are joined by Dr. Carol Anderson, a professor of African American Studies at Emory University, to discuss her 2018 book “One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy.” We explore the patterns of limiting access to the ballot box and look at how debates over voter ID and "election integrity" are really just dressed up solutions in search of a problem.
Track: Little Old Money Maker
Artist: The Meters
Album: Look-Ka Py Py
Label: Josie
Year: 1969

Track: Yes We Can, Part 1
Artist: Lee Dorsey
Album: Yes We Can
Label: Polydor
Year: 1970

Track: Fresh Out Of Forgiveness
Artist: Dolly Parton
Album: (In The Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad)
Label: RCA Victor
Year: 1969

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00:29:00 1 Aug. 25, 2026
San Francisco
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