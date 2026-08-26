Between the Lines for August 26, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: August 26, 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Mazin Qumsiyeh, prof. of biology at Bethlehem Univ & long time Palestinian anti-apartheid activist; Sasha Abramsky, journalist and author; Greg Palast, Investigative reporter, bestselling author and documentary filmmaker.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 26, 2026, midnight

Summary: Israeli Settler and Military West Bank Violence Targeting Palestinians is Clearly an Ethnic Cleansing Campaign; Veteran Lawmakers Warn America is in the Middle of Trump’s ‘Rolling Coup.'

Credits:

Notes:



