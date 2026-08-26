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Program Information
Between the Lines for August 26, 2026
Series:
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: August 26, 2026
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Mazin Qumsiyeh, prof. of biology at Bethlehem Univ & long time Palestinian anti-apartheid activist; Sasha Abramsky, journalist and author; Greg Palast, Investigative reporter, bestselling author and documentary filmmaker.
Contributor:
betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor
Date Published: Aug. 26, 2026, midnight
Summary: Israeli Settler and Military West Bank Violence Targeting Palestinians is Clearly an Ethnic Cleansing Campaign; Veteran Lawmakers Warn America is in the Middle of Trump’s ‘Rolling Coup.'
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1: Between the Lines for August 26, 2026
Description: Released Date: August 26, 2026
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Aug. 26, 2026
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
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00:29:00
128Kbps mp3
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