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Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: August 26, 2026
Weekly Program
Mazin Qumsiyeh, prof. of biology at Bethlehem Univ & long time Palestinian anti-apartheid activist; Sasha Abramsky, journalist and author; Greg Palast, Investigative reporter, bestselling author and documentary filmmaker.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Aug. 26, 2026, midnight
Israeli Settler and Military West Bank Violence Targeting Palestinians is Clearly an Ethnic Cleansing Campaign; Veteran Lawmakers Warn America is in the Middle of Trump’s ‘Rolling Coup.'

Between the Lines for August 26, 2026 Download Program Podcast
Released Date: August 26, 2026
00:29:00 1 Aug. 26, 2026
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 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
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