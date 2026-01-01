Music reveals its innate ability to bring comfort and harmony through a universal language. Finland’s national instrument drives Melkutus Party, Making Movies take a Photograph, migration brings Sudanese and Canadian together as Sudanda, plus new atmos from Hermanos Gutierez and Sabada 5. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Melkutus Party - Mahti Making Movies - This Is A Photograph (feat. Kevin Morby) Sudanda - Ahlam Burka (Tomorrow’s Dream) CANCON Afrotronix - Soudani Girl CANCON Joyce e Tutti Moreno - Fingers Hilal Kaya - Perisan Billy Gibbons/ La Marisoul - Green River Sabada 5 - Asunsan Leenalchi - Hihi Haha Ibibio Sound Machine - Love Alewya - City Of Symbols (feat. Eejebee) Hermanos Gutierez - Los Andes Carlangas - Problemas (feat. Dear Joanne) Afterz, Haroldo Bontempo - Ate Que Eu Gosto de Voce (Afterz Remix) Altin Gun - Benim Yarim