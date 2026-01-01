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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 27, 2026, midnight
Music reveals its innate ability to bring comfort and harmony through a universal language. Finland’s national instrument drives Melkutus Party, Making Movies take a Photograph, migration brings Sudanese and Canadian together as Sudanda, plus new atmos from Hermanos Gutierez and Sabada 5. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Melkutus Party - Mahti
Making Movies - This Is A Photograph (feat. Kevin Morby)
Sudanda - Ahlam Burka (Tomorrow’s Dream) CANCON
Afrotronix - Soudani Girl CANCON
Joyce e Tutti Moreno - Fingers
Hilal Kaya - Perisan
Billy Gibbons/ La Marisoul - Green River
Sabada 5 - Asunsan
Leenalchi - Hihi Haha
Ibibio Sound Machine - Love
Alewya - City Of Symbols (feat. Eejebee)
Hermanos Gutierez - Los Andes
Carlangas - Problemas (feat. Dear Joanne)
Afterz, Haroldo Bontempo - Ate Que Eu Gosto de Voce (Afterz Remix)
Altin Gun - Benim Yarim

World Beat Canada Radio August 29 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:54 1 Aug. 27, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:54  128Kbps mp3
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