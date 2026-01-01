Celtic comfort coming home to Celt In A Twist! You’ve Got A Friend in Australia’s Cloverhearts, Boiled In Lead slip in some jigs to start and The Real McKenzies give a surprising Celt Punk history lesson about Shackleton and the polar voyage of The Endurance! Dance, stroll, plug into the perfect soundtrack for your adventure. You might even learn something. Celt In A Twist!
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Boiled In Lead - Slip Jigs The Cloverhearts - You’ve Got A Friend Haggis X-1 - Across The Waves CANCON Jerry Cans - On The Rocks CANCON Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set Brogeal - Stuck Inside Willos - Pound A Week Rise Martyn Bennett - Ale House The Sidh - The Legend Of Sidh The Real McKenzies - Fortitudine Vincimus/Shackleton CANCON RANT - Goran (Live In Glasgow) Mary Jane. Lamond - The Soldier’s Song CANCON Phoenyx - Marley O’Reilly