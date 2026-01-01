Summary: Celtic comfort coming home to Celt In A Twist! You’ve Got A Friend in Australia’s Cloverhearts, Boiled In Lead slip in some jigs to start and The Real McKenzies give a surprising Celt Punk history lesson about Shackleton and the polar voyage of The Endurance! Dance, stroll, plug into the perfect soundtrack for your adventure. You might even learn something. Celt In A Twist!