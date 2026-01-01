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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Aug. 27, 2026, midnight
Celtic comfort coming home to Celt In A Twist! You’ve Got A Friend in Australia’s Cloverhearts, Boiled In Lead slip in some jigs to start and The Real McKenzies give a surprising Celt Punk history lesson about Shackleton and the polar voyage of The Endurance! Dance, stroll, plug into the perfect soundtrack for your adventure. You might even learn something. Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Boiled In Lead - Slip Jigs
The Cloverhearts - You’ve Got A Friend
Haggis X-1 - Across The Waves CANCON
Jerry Cans - On The Rocks CANCON
Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set
Brogeal - Stuck Inside
Willos - Pound A Week Rise
Martyn Bennett - Ale House
The Sidh - The Legend Of Sidh
The Real McKenzies - Fortitudine Vincimus/Shackleton CANCON
RANT - Goran (Live In Glasgow)
Mary Jane. Lamond - The Soldier’s Song CANCON
Phoenyx - Marley O’Reilly

59:58

Celt In A Twist September 1 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:58 1 Aug. 27, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 