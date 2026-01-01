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Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Amplifying our Indigenous Voices to the World
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Aug. 27, 2026, midnight
For week for the week of August 31, 2026

Indigenous in Music with Larry K and First Floor Highway in our Spotlight Interview (Rock)

Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K! Today we're hitting the road with one of the most exciting Indigenous rock bands making music today. Hailing from Albuquerque, New Mexico, First Floor Highway has been making waves with their debut album, Under The Sun, and they're already back with a powerful new single called 'Bring The Ruin.' Their music blends classic rock influences with Indigenous storytelling. They are currently featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine. Come read all about them at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/first-floor-highway.

Enjoy music from First Floor Hightway, The City Lines, Mike Bern, Mogan Toney, D.M. Lafortune, Irv Lyons Jr, Cilwes, Pony Man, Shawnee Kish, Crystal Shawanda, Black & Grey, Gladwyn Badger, JD Crosstown, Susan Aglukark, Mike Paul, Marina Lima, Ivitquna, Nancy Sanchez, Indian City, Chantal Kreviazuk, Logan Staats, J.A.M, RematriNation, Hour Eleven, Midnight Sparrows, QVLN, XIT with Tom Bee and much more.

Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside our new Indigenous in Music Directory and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today in the music industry.

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00:58:00 1 Aug. 27, 2026
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