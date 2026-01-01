Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260828.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- A devastating mudslide and floods moved through the Nepal and Tibet regions destroying many villages and killing hundreds- many countries have sent aid and rescue teams. Leela Jacinto talks about the geology of the region and the melting glaciers that triggered the events- glaciers are melting at record levels around the planet, largely a result of climate warming. Parts of Central America are experiencing extreme drought, exacerbated by the changing weather patterns brought on by an unusual El Nino. Noga Tarnopolsky talks about how the upcoming Israeli elections are influencing extremist settler attacks in the occupied West Bank- also Israeli Minister of National Security Ben-Gvir called for the wanton killing of 30-40 Palestinians each night in Gaza to raise the level of terror and keep Netanyahu in power.



From JAPAN- The Japanese government says it supports International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane after the US announced sanctions against her- a group of Parliamentarians condemned the move by Donald Trump. The UN and the IIRC are urging countries to regulate lethal autonomous AI weapon systems. Parts of Japan have been experiencing extreme heat. China and other countries expressed displeasure after the US said it would ratchet up its sanctions on anyone doing business with Iran.



From CUBA- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the new one year extension of the US blockade on the island- more than 7000 cargo containers with international aid remain stranded in Caribbean ports in fear of the US sanctions. The Pentagon announced that it has renewed its strikes on boats in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean allegedly transporting drugs to the US- at least 223 people have been killed in the bombings- the US DEA says the killings have had no effect on supplies of cocaine in the US. The UN, Canada, and Australia said it was shameful that Israel will not investigate the killing of a convoy from the World Food Kitchen in Gaza- 186 aid workers were killed last year in Gaza. While the US is actively deporting permitted Haitians to the island, scores of civilians are being killed by gangs.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn't become a king. The palace becomes a circus."

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Dan Roberts

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