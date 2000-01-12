When someone dies, we have that person’s papers and things to look at and use to understand and create memories about the life that has left us. Sometimes, however, the person stays and the papers and tokens are lost, as in a fire. Then we have only memories without material objects to help enhance them. This juxtaposition is one of the themes in a novel entitled the “Metaphysical Touch,” by Syvia Brownrigg, an American author with roots in Mendocino County, a long experience in London, and currently living near San Francisco.
Sylvia Brownrigg recommends “Out of Sheer Rage,” by Jeff Dyer.
Originally Broadcast: January 12, 2000
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
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