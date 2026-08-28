Summary: Architect, investigator and author Eyal Weizman speaks with hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah about Israel’s destruction of Gaza. He is the founder and director of Forensic Architecture, an organization that has spent decades documenting state violence and human rights violations around the world. Since 2023, the group has worked to produce evidence for the International Court of Justice’s case against Israel. He draws on this work in his new book: Ungrounding: The Architecture of Genocide.



Israel has designated Palestinian children's paper kites a national security threat. Nora Barrows-Friedman reports that children are demanding the right to fly their kites and experience happiness.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer describes how the future of the US military's battered and abandoned Persian Gulf bases has been cast into doubt by Iran's military capabilities.



As the Israeli bombardment presses forward, the Electronic Intifada’s contributor, Roqayah Chamseddine, reports that Lebanese rescue teams remain active on the ground, while border villages continue to absorb and endure the weight of the attacks.

