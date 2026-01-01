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Program Information
Walkuman Style Netrock 90
Action/Event
DJ Glibstylez; Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Aug. 30, 2026, midnight
1. Tears - Prince Mathicks
2. beat_25 - Angry Apple
3. One Thousand Seventy-Five - Koen
4. WassupWhichoo - Nothing_neu
5. Charlie Brown (instrumental) - Nuttkase
6. 750 Engine Rebuild - Shepard
7. Train To Detroit - BMB Spacekid
8. Thunder Mask - Trius
9. Drunken - The Deli
10. Adult Swim Bumps III - Kobe Banks
11. Autonomous - Drew Dave
12. Oh, Baby - Shepard
13. Herbs - Monma
14. T h i r d e y e - Chinsaku
15. Aesthetic - Reese Tanaka
16. Natural Element - B0nds
17. Untitled - Pas Doo
18. BLT - Hulk Hodn feat. halfpastseven
19. The Devil in Me - Cram
20. Flowers for Her - BMB Spacekid
21. imperfect balance - yeyts & igory
22. Carry On - Pure Fact
23. Phone Booth - Nunnc
24. Smooth nights - DSC
25. Dive - KwanLi
26. Lucid - Myke Forte
27. The Way - Thelonious Martin
28. Slow Act - Hooba Booba

#435
29. Summer Coffee Bar - Leafar Zeral
30. Polo Yacht Club - Dialog
31. Three Wishes - Elaquent
32. Rent Free - Mighty Delrokz
33. Reservations - Toonorth
34. lemon - Wun Two
35. The Ascent - Mecca:83 feat. Lone Apostrophe
36. dreamadream - RunC.T.
37. Sugarless - Linn Mori
38. Good Morning, Mr. Sun - Emapea
39. God's Connect(inSTEMental) - The Beatnuts
40. The LP (inSTEMental) - Large Professor
41. Bubblin' (inSTEMental) - Poisoned Ivy
42. kim. - OCSol
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:00:00 1 Aug. 30, 2026
Dahne, Alabama, U.S.A./Gammatorium, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:57:12  192Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
00:00:00 1 Aug. 30, 2026
Dahne, Alabama, U.S.A./Gammatorium, Canada
  View Script
    
 01:27:02  192Kbps mp3
(119.5MB) None		 None Download File...
 