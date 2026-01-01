An historic tape found. WBAI NYC December, 1970, a gathering of S.T.A.R.: street transvestite action revolutionaries including Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. In the news this week, a new report finds LGBTQ+ people make up more than 12 percent of the U.S. population, while a federal judge again strikes down Texas’s drag ban. LGBTQ+ asylum seekers face heightened danger amid a migration crisis in Spain’s Ceuta, and South African activists mobilize against an anti-LGBTQ+ “family values” conference. And in Ireland, Cork opens the country’s first permanent LGBTQ+ museum exhibition, featuring a historic Rainbow Flag from San Francisco.
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Brian DeShazor with assistance from Making Gay History and the Lesbian Herstory Archives. NewsWrap reporters Ava Davis and John Dyer 5th music: the Brotherhood of Man
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S.T.A.R. street transvestite action revolutionaries #2005