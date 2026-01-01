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Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Sept. 1, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Well we lost a music giant and a world-class human last week. So tonight it’s all female country artists. It’s Dolly’s World.

Enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Dolly Parton Joshua Joshua RCA/Legacy
Billie Jo Spears Mr. Walker It’s All Over Country Legends - Billie Jo Spears Three Kids Music
Loretta Lynn Don't Come Home a-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) MCA Nashville
Patsy Cline In Care of the Blues Patsy Cline Telamo
Kitty Wells Whose Shoulder Will You Cry On? (1955 Single Version) Kitty Wells’ Country Hit Parade MCA Nashville
Skeeter Davis Im A Country Girl But (I Love To Rock Nroll) End Of The World Start Entertainments Limited
Tammy Wynette Stand By Your Man Stand By Your Man Epic/Legacy
Brenda Lee Jambalaya (On the Bayou) Brenda Lee MCA Nashville
Loretta Lynn Get What 'Cha Got and Go Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) MCA Nashville
Dolly Parton Jolene Jolene RLG/Legacy
Nanci Griffith Listen to the Radio Storms UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Kacey Musgraves Dry Spell Middle of Nowhere Kacey Musgraves, under exclusive license to Lost Highway
Kasey Chambers For Better or Worse Backbone Essence Music Group
Ramona and the Holy Smokes Drunk After Work Ramona and the Holy Smokes 5259854 Records DK2
Sarah Hobbs Wanna Have a Good Time Back Porch Country Independent
Kathryn Legendre Back to the Barroom Again Here's Your Honky Tonk Kathryn Legendre
Liz Anderson Mama Spank Sings RCA/Legacy
Lynn Anderson Ride, Ride, Ride 16 Biggest Hits Columbia/Legacy
June Carter Cash Storms Are On the Ocean Wildwood Flower Dualtone Music Group
Rosanne Cash Tennessee Flat Top Box King's Record Shop RumbleStrip Records
Kelly Willis I Don't Care It's All Her Fault a Tribute to Cindy Walker Hummin'bird Records LLC
Amanda Shires Lately Nobody's Girl ATO
Margo Price Can’t Stand Still Days Of Unrest Loma Vista Recordings
Tanya Tucker Delta Dawn (Single Version) Tanya Tucker: Super Hits Columbia Nashville
Amber Lawrence & Catherine Britt I Am Woman I Am Woman - Single ABC Country
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris Farther Along Trio (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records
Emmylou Harris Bluebird Wine Pieces of the Sky (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records
Linda Ronstadt I'm Leavin' It All Up to You Silk Purse Capitol Records
Bobbie Gentry Fancy Fancy Parlophone Catalogue
Reba McEntire The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia For My Broken Heart Geffen*
Patty Loveless Blame It On Your Heart Only What I Feel Epic/Nashville
Crystal Gayle Wrong Road Again Crystal Gayle EMI Music Nashville (ERN)
Mary Chapin Carpenter Passionate Kisses Party Doll and Other Favorites Columbia Nashville
Lucinda Williams Big Red Sun Blues Lucinda Williams (Deluxe Edition) Lucinda Williams

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Aug. 31, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
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 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
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