The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Well we lost a music giant and a world-class human last week. So tonight it’s all female country artists. It’s Dolly’s World.
Enjoy!
The Haberdasher
Dolly Parton Joshua Joshua RCA/Legacy Billie Jo Spears Mr. Walker It’s All Over Country Legends - Billie Jo Spears Three Kids Music Loretta Lynn Don't Come Home a-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) MCA Nashville Patsy Cline In Care of the Blues Patsy Cline Telamo Kitty Wells Whose Shoulder Will You Cry On? (1955 Single Version) Kitty Wells’ Country Hit Parade MCA Nashville Skeeter Davis Im A Country Girl But (I Love To Rock Nroll) End Of The World Start Entertainments Limited Tammy Wynette Stand By Your Man Stand By Your Man Epic/Legacy Brenda Lee Jambalaya (On the Bayou) Brenda Lee MCA Nashville Loretta Lynn Get What 'Cha Got and Go Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) MCA Nashville Dolly Parton Jolene Jolene RLG/Legacy Nanci Griffith Listen to the Radio Storms UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) Kacey Musgraves Dry Spell Middle of Nowhere Kacey Musgraves, under exclusive license to Lost Highway Kasey Chambers For Better or Worse Backbone Essence Music Group Ramona and the Holy Smokes Drunk After Work Ramona and the Holy Smokes 5259854 Records DK2 Sarah Hobbs Wanna Have a Good Time Back Porch Country Independent Kathryn Legendre Back to the Barroom Again Here's Your Honky Tonk Kathryn Legendre Liz Anderson Mama Spank Sings RCA/Legacy Lynn Anderson Ride, Ride, Ride 16 Biggest Hits Columbia/Legacy June Carter Cash Storms Are On the Ocean Wildwood Flower Dualtone Music Group Rosanne Cash Tennessee Flat Top Box King's Record Shop RumbleStrip Records Kelly Willis I Don't Care It's All Her Fault a Tribute to Cindy Walker Hummin'bird Records LLC Amanda Shires Lately Nobody's Girl ATO Margo Price Can’t Stand Still Days Of Unrest Loma Vista Recordings Tanya Tucker Delta Dawn (Single Version) Tanya Tucker: Super Hits Columbia Nashville Amber Lawrence & Catherine Britt I Am Woman I Am Woman - Single ABC Country Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris Farther Along Trio (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records Emmylou Harris Bluebird Wine Pieces of the Sky (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records Linda Ronstadt I'm Leavin' It All Up to You Silk Purse Capitol Records Bobbie Gentry Fancy Fancy Parlophone Catalogue Reba McEntire The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia For My Broken Heart Geffen* Patty Loveless Blame It On Your Heart Only What I Feel Epic/Nashville Crystal Gayle Wrong Road Again Crystal Gayle EMI Music Nashville (ERN) Mary Chapin Carpenter Passionate Kisses Party Doll and Other Favorites Columbia Nashville Lucinda Williams Big Red Sun Blues Lucinda Williams (Deluxe Edition) Lucinda Williams