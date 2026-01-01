Notes: Hey Listeners,



Well we lost a music giant and a world-class human last week. So tonight it’s all female country artists. It’s Dolly’s World.



Enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Dolly Parton Joshua Joshua RCA/Legacy

Billie Jo Spears Mr. Walker It’s All Over Country Legends - Billie Jo Spears Three Kids Music

Loretta Lynn Don't Come Home a-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) MCA Nashville

Patsy Cline In Care of the Blues Patsy Cline Telamo

Kitty Wells Whose Shoulder Will You Cry On? (1955 Single Version) Kitty Wells’ Country Hit Parade MCA Nashville

Skeeter Davis Im A Country Girl But (I Love To Rock Nroll) End Of The World Start Entertainments Limited

Tammy Wynette Stand By Your Man Stand By Your Man Epic/Legacy

Brenda Lee Jambalaya (On the Bayou) Brenda Lee MCA Nashville

Loretta Lynn Get What 'Cha Got and Go Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind) MCA Nashville

Dolly Parton Jolene Jolene RLG/Legacy

Nanci Griffith Listen to the Radio Storms UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

Kacey Musgraves Dry Spell Middle of Nowhere Kacey Musgraves, under exclusive license to Lost Highway

Kasey Chambers For Better or Worse Backbone Essence Music Group

Ramona and the Holy Smokes Drunk After Work Ramona and the Holy Smokes 5259854 Records DK2

Sarah Hobbs Wanna Have a Good Time Back Porch Country Independent

Kathryn Legendre Back to the Barroom Again Here's Your Honky Tonk Kathryn Legendre

Liz Anderson Mama Spank Sings RCA/Legacy

Lynn Anderson Ride, Ride, Ride 16 Biggest Hits Columbia/Legacy

June Carter Cash Storms Are On the Ocean Wildwood Flower Dualtone Music Group

Rosanne Cash Tennessee Flat Top Box King's Record Shop RumbleStrip Records

Kelly Willis I Don't Care It's All Her Fault a Tribute to Cindy Walker Hummin'bird Records LLC

Amanda Shires Lately Nobody's Girl ATO

Margo Price Can’t Stand Still Days Of Unrest Loma Vista Recordings

Tanya Tucker Delta Dawn (Single Version) Tanya Tucker: Super Hits Columbia Nashville

Amber Lawrence & Catherine Britt I Am Woman I Am Woman - Single ABC Country

Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris Farther Along Trio (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records

Emmylou Harris Bluebird Wine Pieces of the Sky (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records

Linda Ronstadt I'm Leavin' It All Up to You Silk Purse Capitol Records

Bobbie Gentry Fancy Fancy Parlophone Catalogue

Reba McEntire The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia For My Broken Heart Geffen*

Patty Loveless Blame It On Your Heart Only What I Feel Epic/Nashville

Crystal Gayle Wrong Road Again Crystal Gayle EMI Music Nashville (ERN)

Mary Chapin Carpenter Passionate Kisses Party Doll and Other Favorites Columbia Nashville

Lucinda Williams Big Red Sun Blues Lucinda Williams (Deluxe Edition) Lucinda Williams



