Summary: Have you gone to any of the No Kings marches in the last couple of years to connect with fellow American residents who are appalled by the current state of affairs? Or did you stay at home thinking that your participation wouldn’t make a difference anyway? This week on Sea Change Radio, we hear from writer and journalist Vincent Bevins, the author of “The Jakarta Method” and “If We Burn,” to try to get a clearer understanding of mass protests in the 21st century. We look at the impact of January 6th (an event that took place after the publication of Bevins’s books) compare protest movements in this country with those that took place around the world in the 2010s, and discuss how the internet and social media have changed the nature of protesting (for better and for worse).