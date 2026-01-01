Version 1: Interview with Mona Ghassemi Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:40:25 Language: 1 Date Recorded: Aug. 31, 2026 Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:36:18 160Kbps mp3

(MB) None 5 Version 1: Interview with Mona Ghassemi Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:40:25 Language: 1 Date Recorded: Aug. 31, 2026 Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 2 00:04:07 320Kbps mp3

(MB) None 5