1. Property Of Spitkicker.com - De La Soul ft. Roc Marciano 2. Get Get, Get Up - Boom Bap Project 3. Come Get It - J Dilla ft. Elzhi 4. What's The Reaction - Kwest Tha Madd Lad 5. 3 Tha Hard Way - Bahamadia ft. K-Swift and Mecca Star 6. Fro Armstrong - A-F-R-O & Marco Polo 7. Funk Dialect - Chillman ft. Coosie, Joe Publik, Goose, Kenzie and Entra P 8. Make My Bones - Constant Deviants 9. Peace Akki - Al Tariq (pka Kool Fash) ft. Psycho Les, Junkyard Ju Ju (The Beatnuts 10. Spiked Bat (The Return) - royceBIRTH 11. My Brother My Ace -Smoothe Da Hustler ft. Trigger Tha Gambler 12. The Steve Martin - EPMD 13. Late Night Hype 2 - MC Eiht 14. Star Quality - Wildelux 15. Friends Old & New - The Other Guys ft. Tanya Morgan 16. Oakland Intermood 2 - The Nothing 17. Time Traveling (inSTEMental) - @Peace
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
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