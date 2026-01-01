Summary: 1. Property Of Spitkicker.com - De La Soul ft. Roc Marciano

2. Get Get, Get Up - Boom Bap Project

3. Come Get It - J Dilla ft. Elzhi

4. What's The Reaction - Kwest Tha Madd Lad

5. 3 Tha Hard Way - Bahamadia ft. K-Swift and Mecca Star

6. Fro Armstrong - A-F-R-O & Marco Polo

7. Funk Dialect - Chillman ft. Coosie, Joe Publik, Goose, Kenzie and Entra P

8. Make My Bones - Constant Deviants

9. Peace Akki - Al Tariq (pka Kool Fash) ft. Psycho Les, Junkyard Ju Ju (The Beatnuts

10. Spiked Bat (The Return) - royceBIRTH

11. My Brother My Ace -Smoothe Da Hustler ft. Trigger Tha Gambler

12. The Steve Martin - EPMD

13. Late Night Hype 2 - MC Eiht

14. Star Quality - Wildelux

15. Friends Old & New - The Other Guys ft. Tanya Morgan

16. Oakland Intermood 2 - The Nothing

17. Time Traveling (inSTEMental) - @Peace