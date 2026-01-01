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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Sept. 6, 2026, midnight
1. Property Of Spitkicker.com - De La Soul ft. Roc Marciano
2. Get Get, Get Up - Boom Bap Project
3. Come Get It - J Dilla ft. Elzhi
4. What's The Reaction - Kwest Tha Madd Lad
5. 3 Tha Hard Way - Bahamadia ft. K-Swift and Mecca Star
6. Fro Armstrong - A-F-R-O & Marco Polo
7. Funk Dialect - Chillman ft. Coosie, Joe Publik, Goose, Kenzie and Entra P
8. Make My Bones - Constant Deviants
9. Peace Akki - Al Tariq (pka Kool Fash) ft. Psycho Les, Junkyard Ju Ju (The Beatnuts
10. Spiked Bat (The Return) - royceBIRTH
11. My Brother My Ace -Smoothe Da Hustler ft. Trigger Tha Gambler
12. The Steve Martin - EPMD
13. Late Night Hype 2 - MC Eiht
14. Star Quality - Wildelux
15. Friends Old & New - The Other Guys ft. Tanya Morgan
16. Oakland Intermood 2 - The Nothing
17. Time Traveling (inSTEMental) - @Peace
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:58:30 1 Sept. 2, 2026
Hamilton Ontario, Canada
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