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Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Sept. 2, 2026, midnight


Scientist & Prince Jammy, “Denial”
from Dub Landing Vol 2
StarLight

Scientist & Prince Jammy, “City Of Gold”
from Dub Landing Vol 2
StarLight

Miles Davis, “Nature Boy”
from Blue Moods
Fantasy Records - 1954

Stereolab, “Refractions in the Plastic Pulse”
from Dots and Loops
Duophonic - 1997

Eric B & Rakim, “Move The Crowd”
from Move The Crowd
4th Broadway

Easy Star All Stars, “Fixing a Hole (feat. Max Romeo)”
from Easy Star's Lonely Hearts Dub Band (Bonus Track Version)
Easy Star - 2009

Mikey Dread, “Mental Slavery”
from World War III
Dread at the Controls - 1979

Dennis Brown, “Let Love In” + DUB
from Love's Gotta Hold On Me
VP - 1983

Gregory Isaacs, “Freedom (2025 Remaster)”
from The Best Of Gregory Isaacs
Reggae Library - 2025

The Roots, “Proceed”
from Proceed
Geffen

Erykah Badu, “Back in the Day”
from Worldwide Underground
UNI/MOTOWN - 2003

Duke Ellington, “Live in Los Angeles 1945 - Mauve - West Indian Dance - Sugarhill Penthouse - Emancipation Celebration - Come Sunday”
from One Night Stand 487
reel to reel

La Dimora - Single
Outer World, “La Dimora”
from La Dimora - Single
K Records - 2026

Spacemoth, “Telepathic Butterflies”
from Inward Eye
Greenway Records - 2026

India Shawn, “PATIENCE (feat. Cory Henry)”
from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)
Epic - 2022

Cat Power, “Love & Communication”
from The Greatest
Matador - 2006

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01:58:49 1 July 26, 2026
wrir studios
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