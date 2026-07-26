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Program Information
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|if music could talk
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|11
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| dj carlito Contact Contributor
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|Sept. 2, 2026, midnight
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Scientist & Prince Jammy, “Denial”
from Dub Landing Vol 2
StarLight
Scientist & Prince Jammy, “City Of Gold”
from Dub Landing Vol 2
StarLight
Miles Davis, “Nature Boy”
from Blue Moods
Fantasy Records - 1954
Stereolab, “Refractions in the Plastic Pulse”
from Dots and Loops
Duophonic - 1997
Eric B & Rakim, “Move The Crowd”
from Move The Crowd
4th Broadway
Easy Star All Stars, “Fixing a Hole (feat. Max Romeo)”
from Easy Star's Lonely Hearts Dub Band (Bonus Track Version)
Easy Star - 2009
Mikey Dread, “Mental Slavery”
from World War III
Dread at the Controls - 1979
Dennis Brown, “Let Love In” + DUB
from Love's Gotta Hold On Me
VP - 1983
Gregory Isaacs, “Freedom (2025 Remaster)”
from The Best Of Gregory Isaacs
Reggae Library - 2025
The Roots, “Proceed”
from Proceed
Geffen
Erykah Badu, “Back in the Day”
from Worldwide Underground
UNI/MOTOWN - 2003
Duke Ellington, “Live in Los Angeles 1945 - Mauve - West Indian Dance - Sugarhill Penthouse - Emancipation Celebration - Come Sunday”
from One Night Stand 487
reel to reel
La Dimora - Single
Outer World, “La Dimora”
from La Dimora - Single
K Records - 2026
Spacemoth, “Telepathic Butterflies”
from Inward Eye
Greenway Records - 2026
India Shawn, “PATIENCE (feat. Cory Henry)”
from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)
Epic - 2022
Cat Power, “Love & Communication”
from The Greatest
Matador - 2006
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|01:58:49
|1
| July 26, 2026
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|wrir studios
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| View Script
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|1
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| 01:58:49
| 256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|None
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