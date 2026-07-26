Notes:



Scientist & Prince Jammy, “Denial”

from Dub Landing Vol 2

StarLight



Scientist & Prince Jammy, “City Of Gold”

from Dub Landing Vol 2

StarLight



Miles Davis, “Nature Boy”

from Blue Moods

Fantasy Records - 1954



Stereolab, “Refractions in the Plastic Pulse”

from Dots and Loops

Duophonic - 1997



Eric B & Rakim, “Move The Crowd”

from Move The Crowd

4th Broadway



Easy Star All Stars, “Fixing a Hole (feat. Max Romeo)”

from Easy Star's Lonely Hearts Dub Band (Bonus Track Version)

Easy Star - 2009



Mikey Dread, “Mental Slavery”

from World War III

Dread at the Controls - 1979



Dennis Brown, “Let Love In” + DUB

from Love's Gotta Hold On Me

VP - 1983



Gregory Isaacs, “Freedom (2025 Remaster)”

from The Best Of Gregory Isaacs

Reggae Library - 2025



The Roots, “Proceed”

from Proceed

Geffen



Erykah Badu, “Back in the Day”

from Worldwide Underground

UNI/MOTOWN - 2003



Duke Ellington, “Live in Los Angeles 1945 - Mauve - West Indian Dance - Sugarhill Penthouse - Emancipation Celebration - Come Sunday”

from One Night Stand 487

reel to reel



La Dimora - Single

Outer World, “La Dimora”

from La Dimora - Single

K Records - 2026



Spacemoth, “Telepathic Butterflies”

from Inward Eye

Greenway Records - 2026



India Shawn, “PATIENCE (feat. Cory Henry)”

from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)

Epic - 2022



Cat Power, “Love & Communication”

from The Greatest

Matador - 2006

