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DILEMASTRONAUTA y La Tripulación Cósmica, “Ay China”
from en orbita
unknown
Babatunde Olatunji, “What's Your Number, Mama?”
from Love Drum Talk
Chesky Records - 1997
SHIN-SKI, “Get Down with Your Radio”
from Jazz in Day
Hip Dozer - 2026
Gilberto Gil, “Viramundo”
from do Brasil
Philips
Gnonnas Pedro & His Djadjes Band, “Kalapchap”
from Kalapchap African Discotheque
WWM
Chu Kosaka, “Music”
from Tokyo Riddim 1976-1985
TIMECAPSULE
Niney the Observer, “Rich and Poor Dub”
from Sledgehammer Dub
Greensleeves - 2001
Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Kaya
from Kaya
Island Records - 1978
Welton Irie, “Give JAH the Glory”
from Ghettoman Corner
PANTOMINE
The Revolutionaires, “Red River Dub”
from Goldmine Dub
Greensleeves Records - 1978
Gregory Isaacs, “No Speech (2025 Remaster)”
from The Best Of Gregory Isaacs
Reggae Library - 2025
Gregory Isaacs, “Tear Drops (2025 Remaster)”
from The Best Of Gregory Isaacs
Reggae Library - 2025
Gregory Isaacs, “If I Don't Have you”
from More Gregory
Gregory Isaacs Foundation / Tad’s - 1981
Curtis Mayfield, “Now Your're Gone”
from Roots
Rhino - 1971
Al Green, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”
from Al Green - Greatest Hits
Hi - 1974
Gil Scott-Heron, “A Sign of the Ages”
from Pieces of a Man
Ace Records - 1971
Carla Alexandar, “Voz do Coração”
from Sambamuffin
April Records/VME - 2006
Jimi Hendrix, “My Friend”
from The Cry of Love
Legacy Recordings - 1971
Buddy Guy, “First Time I Met the Blues”
from The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection: Buddy's Blues
Geffen* - 1997
Jerry Garcia, “Turn On the Bright Lights”
from Garcia (Compliments) [Expanded]
Round Records - 1974
Shocking Blue, “Never Marry a Railroad Man”
from Shocking Blue: Greatest Hits
unknown - 1970
The Association, “Wantin' Ain't Gettin'”
from Insight Out (Remastered)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1967
Kurt Vile, “Yeah Bones”
from Bottle It In
Matador - 2018
Taana Gardner, “Heartbeat 6 min 7" mix”
from Heartbeat 7"
West End Records - 2012
India Shawn, “EXCHANGE”
from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)
Epic - 2022
India Shawn, “SUPERFINE”
from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)
Epic - 2022
David Bowie, “Stay (CUT)”
from Station to Station (2016 Remaster)
Parlophone UK - 1976