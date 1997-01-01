Notes:



DILEMASTRONAUTA y La Tripulación Cósmica, “Ay China”

from en orbita

unknown



Babatunde Olatunji, “What's Your Number, Mama?”

from Love Drum Talk

Chesky Records - 1997



SHIN-SKI, “Get Down with Your Radio”

from Jazz in Day

Hip Dozer - 2026



Gilberto Gil, “Viramundo”

from do Brasil

Philips



Gnonnas Pedro & His Djadjes Band, “Kalapchap”

from Kalapchap African Discotheque

WWM



Chu Kosaka, “Music”

from Tokyo Riddim 1976-1985

TIMECAPSULE



Niney the Observer, “Rich and Poor Dub”

from Sledgehammer Dub

Greensleeves - 2001



Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Kaya

from Kaya

Island Records - 1978



Welton Irie, “Give JAH the Glory”

from Ghettoman Corner

PANTOMINE



The Revolutionaires, “Red River Dub”

from Goldmine Dub

Greensleeves Records - 1978



Gregory Isaacs, “No Speech (2025 Remaster)”

from The Best Of Gregory Isaacs

Reggae Library - 2025



Gregory Isaacs, “Tear Drops (2025 Remaster)”

from The Best Of Gregory Isaacs

Reggae Library - 2025



Gregory Isaacs, “If I Don't Have you”

from More Gregory

Gregory Isaacs Foundation / Tad’s - 1981



Curtis Mayfield, “Now Your're Gone”

from Roots

Rhino - 1971



Al Green, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

from Al Green - Greatest Hits

Hi - 1974



Gil Scott-Heron, “A Sign of the Ages”

from Pieces of a Man

Ace Records - 1971



Carla Alexandar, “Voz do Coração”

from Sambamuffin

April Records/VME - 2006



Jimi Hendrix, “My Friend”

from The Cry of Love

Legacy Recordings - 1971



Buddy Guy, “First Time I Met the Blues”

from The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection: Buddy's Blues

Geffen* - 1997



Jerry Garcia, “Turn On the Bright Lights”

from Garcia (Compliments) [Expanded]

Round Records - 1974



Shocking Blue, “Never Marry a Railroad Man”

from Shocking Blue: Greatest Hits

unknown - 1970



The Association, “Wantin' Ain't Gettin'”

from Insight Out (Remastered)

Rhino/Warner Records - 1967



Kurt Vile, “Yeah Bones”

from Bottle It In

Matador - 2018



Taana Gardner, “Heartbeat 6 min 7" mix”

from Heartbeat 7"

West End Records - 2012



India Shawn, “EXCHANGE”

from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)

Epic - 2022



India Shawn, “SUPERFINE”

from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)

Epic - 2022



David Bowie, “Stay (CUT)”

from Station to Station (2016 Remaster)

Parlophone UK - 1976