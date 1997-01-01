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Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Sept. 6, 2026, midnight


DILEMASTRONAUTA y La Tripulación Cósmica, “Ay China”
from en orbita
unknown

Babatunde Olatunji, “What's Your Number, Mama?”
from Love Drum Talk
Chesky Records - 1997

SHIN-SKI, “Get Down with Your Radio”
from Jazz in Day
Hip Dozer - 2026

Gilberto Gil, “Viramundo”
from do Brasil
Philips

Gnonnas Pedro & His Djadjes Band, “Kalapchap”
from Kalapchap African Discotheque
WWM

Chu Kosaka, “Music”
from Tokyo Riddim 1976-1985
TIMECAPSULE

Niney the Observer, “Rich and Poor Dub”
from Sledgehammer Dub
Greensleeves - 2001

Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Kaya
from Kaya
Island Records - 1978

Welton Irie, “Give JAH the Glory”
from Ghettoman Corner
PANTOMINE

The Revolutionaires, “Red River Dub”
from Goldmine Dub
Greensleeves Records - 1978

Gregory Isaacs, “No Speech (2025 Remaster)”
from The Best Of Gregory Isaacs
Reggae Library - 2025

Gregory Isaacs, “Tear Drops (2025 Remaster)”
from The Best Of Gregory Isaacs
Reggae Library - 2025

Gregory Isaacs, “If I Don't Have you”
from More Gregory
Gregory Isaacs Foundation / Tad’s - 1981

Curtis Mayfield, “Now Your're Gone”
from Roots
Rhino - 1971

Al Green, “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”
from Al Green - Greatest Hits
Hi - 1974

Gil Scott-Heron, “A Sign of the Ages”
from Pieces of a Man
Ace Records - 1971

Carla Alexandar, “Voz do Coração”
from Sambamuffin
April Records/VME - 2006

Jimi Hendrix, “My Friend”
from The Cry of Love
Legacy Recordings - 1971

Buddy Guy, “First Time I Met the Blues”
from The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection: Buddy's Blues
Geffen* - 1997

Jerry Garcia, “Turn On the Bright Lights”
from Garcia (Compliments) [Expanded]
Round Records - 1974

Shocking Blue, “Never Marry a Railroad Man”
from Shocking Blue: Greatest Hits
unknown - 1970

The Association, “Wantin' Ain't Gettin'”
from Insight Out (Remastered)
Rhino/Warner Records - 1967

Kurt Vile, “Yeah Bones”
from Bottle It In
Matador - 2018

Taana Gardner, “Heartbeat 6 min 7" mix”
from Heartbeat 7"
West End Records - 2012

India Shawn, “EXCHANGE”
from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)
Epic - 2022

India Shawn, “SUPERFINE”
from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)
Epic - 2022

David Bowie, “Stay (CUT)”
from Station to Station (2016 Remaster)
Parlophone UK - 1976

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01:57:35 1 Aug. 2, 2026
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