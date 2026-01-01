Summary: SIDE-B RADIO - The B-Side of Hip-Hop



Weekly 1-hour prerecorded underground hip-hop show. 58:00 format for LPFM/NCE airplay.



Every week digs deeper than the A-side: boom-bap, 90s/2000s foundation, new independent releases, international underground, vinyl-only sets, and artist spotlights. No major label filler, no commercial spots.



FCC CLEAN - No profanity, no ads, no barter. Non-commercial safe for LPFM.



Free for non-commercial / LPFM / community radio airplay. WAV + MP3 + cue sheet/playlist included.



Contact: Phil Jackson - Side-B Radio

Instagram: @sidebradio / @side_b_tv

Blackwood, NJ - Available for weekly syndication, fill-in slots, late night and weekend mix blocks.



Past episodes include: [add 2-3 notable guests/mixes]



Download current episode + archive below.



For PDs: Can be automated - same drop time weekly. Happy to provide promos / liners for your station.



email:sidebradio42@gmail.com