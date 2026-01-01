The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
SIDE-B RADIO
13
 None  Contact Contributor
Sept. 8, 2026, midnight
SIDE-B RADIO - The B-Side of Hip-Hop

Weekly 1-hour prerecorded underground hip-hop show. 58:00 format for LPFM/NCE airplay.

Every week digs deeper than the A-side: boom-bap, 90s/2000s foundation, new independent releases, international underground, vinyl-only sets, and artist spotlights. No major label filler, no commercial spots.

FCC CLEAN - No profanity, no ads, no barter. Non-commercial safe for LPFM.

Free for non-commercial / LPFM / community radio airplay. WAV + MP3 + cue sheet/playlist included.

Contact: Phil Jackson - Side-B Radio
Instagram: @sidebradio / @side_b_tv
Blackwood, NJ - Available for weekly syndication, fill-in slots, late night and weekend mix blocks.

Past episodes include: [add 2-3 notable guests/mixes]

Download current episode + archive below.

For PDs: Can be automated - same drop time weekly. Happy to provide promos / liners for your station.

email:sidebradio42@gmail.com

Download Program Podcast
00:00:00 1 Sept. 8, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 