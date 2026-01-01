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Program Information
outFarpress Presents
Listen Globally!
Action/Event
International News, News Program, Shortwave, Germany, Japan, Cuba, France, Israel, UK, West Bank, Settlers, sanctions, Trump maps, climate chaos, Peace
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
Sept. 10, 2026, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. Germany, France, Japan, Cuba.
This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.
http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260911.mp3 (29:00)

From GERMANY- Britain announced a ban on goods produced by settlers in the occupied West Bank. The Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband delivered the changes while pointing out that he is proudly of Jewish descent and supports the Israeli right to exist- while accusing terrorist settlers of ethnic cleansing. DW correspondents Tania Kramer and Birgit Maass discuss the ramifications of the sanctions imposed and note that 11 other countries, including France and Canada, have joined in the action. Israel announced counter measures. Jewish organizations in the UK said Miliband is appeasing the left wing and islamists. During the controversy Israel announced plans for another 1000 settler homes in West Bank settlements.

From FRANCE- Press reviews on the revelations that Netanyahu was informed in advance of the October 7th massacre by Hamas. The far right wing German political party, called the AfD or Alternative for Germany, won a significant election in an eastern state- demonstrations took place across Germany in opposition. Marco Rubio is visiting the South American countries which recently elected right-wing leaders- in Peru there were large demonstrations in opposition to his presence.

From CUBA- Trump posted a map of the western hemisphere as well as Greenland and Iceland with the label the United States of America- Iceland summoned the US ambassador and Mexican president Sheinbaum stated that Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign nation. Israel is accused of destroying every condition for survival in Gaza, including water treatment and 90% of all the buildings. Israel has continued deadly strikes in Lebanon and says their troops will remain there until Hezbollah no longer exists.

From JAPAN- Japan has experienced a week of torrential rain including the most rainfall every recorded in one hour. An update on the death toll in Nepal following climate induced flash flooding 2 weeks ago. Russia and North Korea have completed the first road bridge between the countries. The UN Secretary General called on world leaders to work for peace at an annual Peace Bell ceremony.


Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"History repeats itself, the first as tragedy, then as farce."
--Karl Marx

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 Sept. 10, 2026
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
Quick Download/ Slow Modem Streaming Download Program Podcast
24KB mono VBR
00:29:00 1 Sept. 10, 2026
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 