Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260911.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- Britain announced a ban on goods produced by settlers in the occupied West Bank. The Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband delivered the changes while pointing out that he is proudly of Jewish descent and supports the Israeli right to exist- while accusing terrorist settlers of ethnic cleansing. DW correspondents Tania Kramer and Birgit Maass discuss the ramifications of the sanctions imposed and note that 11 other countries, including France and Canada, have joined in the action. Israel announced counter measures. Jewish organizations in the UK said Miliband is appeasing the left wing and islamists. During the controversy Israel announced plans for another 1000 settler homes in West Bank settlements.



From FRANCE- Press reviews on the revelations that Netanyahu was informed in advance of the October 7th massacre by Hamas. The far right wing German political party, called the AfD or Alternative for Germany, won a significant election in an eastern state- demonstrations took place across Germany in opposition. Marco Rubio is visiting the South American countries which recently elected right-wing leaders- in Peru there were large demonstrations in opposition to his presence.



From CUBA- Trump posted a map of the western hemisphere as well as Greenland and Iceland with the label the United States of America- Iceland summoned the US ambassador and Mexican president Sheinbaum stated that Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign nation. Israel is accused of destroying every condition for survival in Gaza, including water treatment and 90% of all the buildings. Israel has continued deadly strikes in Lebanon and says their troops will remain there until Hezbollah no longer exists.



From JAPAN- Japan has experienced a week of torrential rain including the most rainfall every recorded in one hour. An update on the death toll in Nepal following climate induced flash flooding 2 weeks ago. Russia and North Korea have completed the first road bridge between the countries. The UN Secretary General called on world leaders to work for peace at an annual Peace Bell ceremony.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"History repeats itself, the first as tragedy, then as farce."

--Karl Marx



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net