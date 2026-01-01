Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Donita Large (Folk, Rock)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K! Today we're honored to welcome an extraordinary Cree artist whose music bridges generations through powerful storytelling and unforgettable performances. From Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Treaty 6 Territory, Donita Large has built an international following with her unique blend of blues, rock, country, folk, and traditional Indigenous music. She's joining us to celebrate her remarkable new album, The Ancestors, a deeply personal collection honoring culture, resilience, healing, and the voices of those who came before us. Donita is currently featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine. Come read all about her at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/donita-large



Enjoy music from Donita Large, Janel Munoa, QVLN, First Floor Highway, The City Lines, Bartolo, Logan Statts, Bobbi-Jo Starr, Thea Hopkins, Jose Feliciano, Samantha Crain, Gladwyn Badger, Los Destellos, Sandy Scofield, Chantil Dukart, Qacung, Delbert Anderson, western medicine show, Wayne Lavallee, RematriNation, J.A.M, Lil Mike and Funny Bone, Def-i, Ariano, Terri Anne Strongarm, Shawnee Kish and much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside our new Indigenous in Music Directory and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today in the music industry.

