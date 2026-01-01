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Program Information
Cheeze Pleeze With Snarfdude and Daffodil
Weekly Program
 Snarfdude  Contact Contributor
Sept. 16, 2026, midnight
A look at a one album group that might make you head off into a number of directions, a cheezy treatment of some classic songs and our hosts own vanity, endulge on a bit of saturday night fever with a bit of help from AI.

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00:29:37 1 Sept. 16, 2026
In A Van
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 00:29:37  320Kbps mp3
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