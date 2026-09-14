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Program Information
The Richie Allen Show
Tony and Richie discuss the 25th anniversary of 9/11
Daily Program
Tony Gosling
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Sept. 17, 2026, midnight
The Richie Allen Show Monday September 14th 2026
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2026-09-14T11_11_49-07_00

Richie is joined by the broadcast journalist Tony Gosling. Tony and Richie discuss the 25th anniversary of 9/11, claims that Russia attempted to assassinate former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by bombing a train he was on while visiting Ukraine, Reform UK's crypto-billionaire benefactors, the UK government's decision to sanction Israel, athletes dropping dead becoming all too common. Jabs? Plus much more.

https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/

https://x.com/TonyGosling

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00:45:00 1 Sept. 17, 2026
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