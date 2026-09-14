Credits: The Richie Allen Show Monday September 14th 2026

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2026-09-14T11_11_49-07_00



Richie is joined by the broadcast journalist Tony Gosling. Tony and Richie discuss the 25th anniversary of 9/11, claims that Russia attempted to assassinate former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by bombing a train he was on while visiting Ukraine, Reform UK's crypto-billionaire benefactors, the UK government's decision to sanction Israel, athletes dropping dead becoming all too common. Jabs? Plus much more.



https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/



https://x.com/TonyGosling