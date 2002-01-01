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Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Sept. 16, 2026, midnight


Soda Stereo, “Sweet Sahumerío”
from Dynamo
Columbia - 1993

Blonde Redhead, “Misery Is a Butterfly”
from Misery Is a Butterfly
4AD - 2004

Voivod & Orchestre symphonique de Québec, “Tribal Convictions (Symphonique Live)”
from Symphonique (Live)
Century Media - 2026

DJ Shadow, “Mongrel...”
from The Private Press
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2002

Judas Priest, “One For The Road (2024 Remix)”
from Rocka Rolla (50th Anniversary Edition / 2024 Remixed & Remastered)
MNRK Music - 1974

Iron Maiden, “Infinite Dreams”
from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son
Parlophone UK - 1988
(Live in Brist0w, 2026)

Dungen, “Var Har Du Varit”
from Var Har Du Varit - Single
Mexican Summer - 2019

The Swallows, “Nga Lompak a Go Go”
from Kassim Selamat & the Swallows
EMI SINGAPORE - 2007

Scientist, “The Vulcan”
from The Scientist Dub Landing
Dubmusic Productions - 2015

Dennis Brown, “At The Foot of the Mountain”
from Reggae Anthology: Dennis Brown - Crown Prince of Reggae (Singles - 1972-1985)
VP - 2010

I-Roy, “Festive Season”
from Festive Season
Pantomine

Erkin Koray, “Karlı Dağlar”
from Elektronik Türküler
Özmüzik Plakçılık ve Kasetçilik - 1973

Dina Ögon, “Tambola 94”
from Dina Ögon
Playground Music

India Shawn, “SAME FLOOR”
from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)
Epic - 2022

Mari Iijima, “Love Sick”
from Rose
Victor - 2007

Timmy Thomas, “In the Beginning”
from Why Can't We Live Together
Rhino Atlantic - 1972

Ernie Ranglin, “Scoopy”
from Boss Reggae
Stardust Records - 1968

The Drive, “Africa Bossa (Live)”
from Drive Live (Live)
The Gallo Record Company Vault - 1975

General Lee, “Pleasure”
from Skyway Soul: Gary, Indiana
Numero Group - 2023

RESCENE, “Runaway”
from Runaway - Single
Genie Music - 2026

The Avalanches, “Blue Shadows (feat. Karen O)”
from Blue Shadows (feat. Karen O) - Single
Modular Recordingss - 2026

Gnarls Barkley, “Sweet Evil”
from Atlanta
A Gnarls Barkley / 10K Projects release - 2026

Boards of Canada, “Come to Dust”
from Tomorrow's Harvest
Warp Records - 2013

Hieroglyphics, “Something in the Air”
from All Said And Done
Hieroglyphics Imperium

Los Destellos, “Boogaloo del Perro”
from Sicodélicos
Vampisoul - 1968

Neang Seap, “Reung Neang Badacha Ti 8 (The Story of Neang Badacha, Part 8)”
from Sublime Frequencies Presents MEKONG SHELLAC: Cambodian Artifacts from the 78-rpm Era
Sublime Frequencies - 2026

Skee Mask, “Daytime Gamer (Version)”
from Iss007
Ilian Tape - 2022

DJ Shadow, “Midnight in a Perfect World”
from Endtroducing (Deluxe Edition)
[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2005

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