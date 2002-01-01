Notes:



Soda Stereo, “Sweet Sahumerío”

from Dynamo

Columbia - 1993



Blonde Redhead, “Misery Is a Butterfly”

from Misery Is a Butterfly

4AD - 2004



Voivod & Orchestre symphonique de Québec, “Tribal Convictions (Symphonique Live)”

from Symphonique (Live)

Century Media - 2026



DJ Shadow, “Mongrel...”

from The Private Press

[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2002



Judas Priest, “One For The Road (2024 Remix)”

from Rocka Rolla (50th Anniversary Edition / 2024 Remixed & Remastered)

MNRK Music - 1974



Iron Maiden, “Infinite Dreams”

from Seventh Son of a Seventh Son

Parlophone UK - 1988

(Live in Brist0w, 2026)



Dungen, “Var Har Du Varit”

from Var Har Du Varit - Single

Mexican Summer - 2019



The Swallows, “Nga Lompak a Go Go”

from Kassim Selamat & the Swallows

EMI SINGAPORE - 2007



Scientist, “The Vulcan”

from The Scientist Dub Landing

Dubmusic Productions - 2015



Dennis Brown, “At The Foot of the Mountain”

from Reggae Anthology: Dennis Brown - Crown Prince of Reggae (Singles - 1972-1985)

VP - 2010



I-Roy, “Festive Season”

from Festive Season

Pantomine



Erkin Koray, “Karlı Dağlar”

from Elektronik Türküler

Özmüzik Plakçılık ve Kasetçilik - 1973



Dina Ögon, “Tambola 94”

from Dina Ögon

Playground Music



India Shawn, “SAME FLOOR”

from BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER)

Epic - 2022



Mari Iijima, “Love Sick”

from Rose

Victor - 2007



Timmy Thomas, “In the Beginning”

from Why Can't We Live Together

Rhino Atlantic - 1972



Ernie Ranglin, “Scoopy”

from Boss Reggae

Stardust Records - 1968



The Drive, “Africa Bossa (Live)”

from Drive Live (Live)

The Gallo Record Company Vault - 1975



General Lee, “Pleasure”

from Skyway Soul: Gary, Indiana

Numero Group - 2023



RESCENE, “Runaway”

from Runaway - Single

Genie Music - 2026



The Avalanches, “Blue Shadows (feat. Karen O)”

from Blue Shadows (feat. Karen O) - Single

Modular Recordingss - 2026



Gnarls Barkley, “Sweet Evil”

from Atlanta

A Gnarls Barkley / 10K Projects release - 2026



Boards of Canada, “Come to Dust”

from Tomorrow's Harvest

Warp Records - 2013



Hieroglyphics, “Something in the Air”

from All Said And Done

Hieroglyphics Imperium



Los Destellos, “Boogaloo del Perro”

from Sicodélicos

Vampisoul - 1968



Neang Seap, “Reung Neang Badacha Ti 8 (The Story of Neang Badacha, Part 8)”

from Sublime Frequencies Presents MEKONG SHELLAC: Cambodian Artifacts from the 78-rpm Era

Sublime Frequencies - 2026



Skee Mask, “Daytime Gamer (Version)”

from Iss007

Ilian Tape - 2022



DJ Shadow, “Midnight in a Perfect World”

from Endtroducing (Deluxe Edition)

[PIAS] Recordings Catalogue - 2005

