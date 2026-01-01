Summary: Mountains of new music to share this week from Chopping Mountain, the new album from Ibibio Sound Machine, Mountains Of Morocco from Adham Sheikh and Los Andes from Hermanos Gutierrez (Sept. 24 @ The QE). We’ll also open your ears to Belgian ska, A New Hope for flamenco-infused pop and a quick bite from Voodoo Cobra by mystery machine, Sun Atlas. Keeping time with the beat of the world on World Beat Canada Radio!