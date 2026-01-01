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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 17, 2026, midnight
Mountains of new music to share this week from Chopping Mountain, the new album from Ibibio Sound Machine, Mountains Of Morocco from Adham Sheikh and Los Andes from Hermanos Gutierrez (Sept. 24 @ The QE). We’ll also open your ears to Belgian ska, A New Hope for flamenco-infused pop and a quick bite from Voodoo Cobra by mystery machine, Sun Atlas. Keeping time with the beat of the world on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Making Movies - This Is A Photograph

Ibibio Sound Machine - Love

Adham Shaikh - Mountains Of Morocco CANCON

TEKE::TEKE - ​Doppelganger​ CANCON

Sun Atlas - Voodoo Cobra

Ed Motta - O Desejo Esta Nu

WITCH - Once In A Lifetime

Salvar Donana - Una Nueva Esperanza

Hermanos Gutierrez - Los Andes

Adrian Younge - Feel The Highlife

Nachtvertier - Sun To Sheva

Frederico 7 - O Infinito E Logo Ali

Angelique Kidjo - I’m On Fire (feat. The Cavemen)

Echoes Of Zoo - Higher Levels



59:52

World Beat Canada Radio September 19 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:52 1 Sept. 17, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:52  128Kbps mp3
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