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Program Information
World Beat Canada Radio September 19 2026
Series:
worldbeatcanada radio
Subtitle: exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Cal Koat - host
Contributor:
Cal Koat Contact Contributor
Date Published: Sept. 17, 2026, midnight
Summary: Mountains of new music to share this week from Chopping Mountain, the new album from Ibibio Sound Machine, Mountains Of Morocco from Adham Sheikh and Los Andes from Hermanos Gutierrez (Sept. 24 @ The QE). We’ll also open your ears to Belgian ska, A New Hope for flamenco-infused pop and a quick bite from Voodoo Cobra by mystery machine, Sun Atlas. Keeping time with the beat of the world on World Beat Canada Radio!
Credits: Calcopyrite Communications
Notes: Making Movies - This Is A Photograph Ibibio Sound Machine - Love Adham Shaikh - Mountains Of Morocco CANCON TEKE::TEKE - Doppelganger CANCON Sun Atlas - Voodoo Cobra Ed Motta - O Desejo Esta Nu WITCH - Once In A Lifetime Salvar Donana - Una Nueva Esperanza Hermanos Gutierrez - Los Andes Adrian Younge - Feel The Highlife Nachtvertier - Sun To Sheva Frederico 7 - O Infinito E Logo Ali Angelique Kidjo - I’m On Fire (feat. The Cavemen) Echoes Of Zoo - Higher Levels 59:52
Version 1: World Beat Canada Radio September 19 2026
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:59:52
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Sept. 17, 2026
Location Recorded: Vancouver, BC, Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
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1
00:59:52
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 3