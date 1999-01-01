Notes:



Juaneco Y Su Combo, “Vacilando Con Ayahuasca”

from The Roots of Chicha

barbes



Los Hijos Del Sol, “Linda Muñequita”

from The Roots of Chicha

barbes



Fela Kuti, “Look and Laugh, Pts. 1 & 2”

from Teacher Don't Teach Me Nonsense

Knitting Factory Records - 1986



Cymande, “Anthracite”

from Second Time Round

Partisan Records / Liberator Music - 1972



Unknown, “I Get Lifted”

from Super Soul 75

Custom 8



Mary Jane Girls, “All Night Long”

from In My House

Motown - 1994



Trouble Funk, “Get Down With Your Get Down”

from Drop the Bomb

Funky Delicacies - 2008



Biz Markie, “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz”

from Biz's Baddest Beats: The Best of Biz Markie

Rhino - 1994



Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth, “In the House”

from The Main Ingredient

Rhino/Elektra - 1994



Organized Konfusion, “The Extinction Agenda”

from Stress: The Extinction Agenda

OK Music - 1994



Zion I, “Bring In the Light”

from The Take Over

unknown



Zion I, “Radio”

from The Take Over

unknown



The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Little Wing (Live 10/12/68 Winterland, San Francisco, CA)”

from Hendrix In the West (Live)

Legacy Recordings - 2011



David Bowie, “Stay”

from Station to Station (2016 Remaster)

Parlophone UK - 1976



Riblja Corba, “Svirao je Dejvid Bovi”

from Ujed za dušu

PGP RTS - 1987



Café Tacvba, “El Aparato”

from Re

WM Mexico - 1994



Café Tacvba, “Ixtepec”

from Re

WM Mexico - 1994



Café Tacvba, “El Fin de la Infancia”

from Re

WM Mexico - 1994



Pacha Massive, “La Verdolaga”

from All Good Things

Nacional Records - 2007



Faye Wong, “"香奈兒" (Xiāngnài'ér)”

from Fable

Cinepoly



earthsignchels, “Daddy Dies”

from 2026

earthsignchels



Leon Bridges, “Light the Way”

from Happiness Anytime

Columbia Records - 2026



Wunmi, “Bottom Line - I.C.E.”

from Bottom Line - I.C.E.

unknown



Mr. Bungle, “The Air-Conditioned Nightmare”

from California

Warner 1061 - 1999



KLF, “The KLF - Prestwich Prophet's Grin (Instrumental Remix)”

from SHAG TIMES

white label



BTS, “Black Swan (Live)”

from PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE (LIVE)

BIGHIT MUSIC - 2025