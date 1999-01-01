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Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Sept. 16, 2026, midnight


Juaneco Y Su Combo, “Vacilando Con Ayahuasca”
from The Roots of Chicha
barbes

Los Hijos Del Sol, “Linda Muñequita”
from The Roots of Chicha
barbes

Fela Kuti, “Look and Laugh, Pts. 1 & 2”
from Teacher Don't Teach Me Nonsense
Knitting Factory Records - 1986

Cymande, “Anthracite”
from Second Time Round
Partisan Records / Liberator Music - 1972

Unknown, “I Get Lifted”
from Super Soul 75
Custom 8

Mary Jane Girls, “All Night Long”
from In My House
Motown - 1994

Trouble Funk, “Get Down With Your Get Down”
from Drop the Bomb
Funky Delicacies - 2008

Biz Markie, “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz”
from Biz's Baddest Beats: The Best of Biz Markie
Rhino - 1994

Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth, “In the House”
from The Main Ingredient
Rhino/Elektra - 1994

Organized Konfusion, “The Extinction Agenda”
from Stress: The Extinction Agenda
OK Music - 1994

Zion I, “Bring In the Light”
from The Take Over
unknown

Zion I, “Radio”
from The Take Over
unknown

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Little Wing (Live 10/12/68 Winterland, San Francisco, CA)”
from Hendrix In the West (Live)
Legacy Recordings - 2011

David Bowie, “Stay”
from Station to Station (2016 Remaster)
Parlophone UK - 1976

Riblja Corba, “Svirao je Dejvid Bovi”
from Ujed za dušu
PGP RTS - 1987

Café Tacvba, “El Aparato”
from Re
WM Mexico - 1994

Café Tacvba, “Ixtepec”
from Re
WM Mexico - 1994

Café Tacvba, “El Fin de la Infancia”
from Re
WM Mexico - 1994

Pacha Massive, “La Verdolaga”
from All Good Things
Nacional Records - 2007

Faye Wong, “"香奈兒" (Xiāngnài'ér)”
from Fable
Cinepoly

earthsignchels, “Daddy Dies”
from 2026
earthsignchels

Leon Bridges, “Light the Way”
from Happiness Anytime
Columbia Records - 2026

Wunmi, “Bottom Line - I.C.E.”
from Bottom Line - I.C.E.
unknown

Mr. Bungle, “The Air-Conditioned Nightmare”
from California
Warner 1061 - 1999

KLF, “The KLF - Prestwich Prophet's Grin (Instrumental Remix)”
from SHAG TIMES
white label

BTS, “Black Swan (Live)”
from PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE (LIVE)
BIGHIT MUSIC - 2025

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01:58:25 1 Aug. 9, 2026
wrir studios
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