Israel terrorizes West Bank

Subtitle: 18 September 2026

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Zena Al Tahhan

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 18, 2026, midnight

Summary: Zena Al Tahhan, a freelance journalist based in the occupied West Bank, joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss Israel’s plans, the demolitions and displacement facing Palestinian communities and escalating state-backed settler violence and terror.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers the lightning offensive by Ansarallah and the Yemeni Armed Forces against Saudi-back militias that began in early September. The ongoing operation secured their control over Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast and the vital shipping route through the Bab al-Mandab.



Ed Sheeran is facing widespread condemnation after Macklemore was dropped from his tour. The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah brings us news of this pop culture backlash in support of speaking out for Palestine.



Credits: Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.

Notes: Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.



The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net





