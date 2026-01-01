Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Gladwyn Badger (Surf, Rock)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K! Today we're honored to welcome Gladwyn Badger, a Nehiyaw (Cree) guitarist, composer, and recording artist from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation in Treaty 8 Territory. Gladwyn has carved out a remarkable place in Indigenous music with his cinematic blend of surf rock, jazz, rockabilly, and spaghetti western influences. His latest single, "Rack 'Em Up," is out now, and we're excited to talk about the music, the inspiration, and the journey behind it. Gladwyn is currently featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine. Come read all about her at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/gladwyn-badger



Enjoy music from Gladwyn Badger, Mezcaltones, Street Pharmacy, The Johnnys, Stevie Salas, Silla, Kevin Qamaniq-Mason, Ozomatli, Melody McArthur, Bryce Morin, Toko Tasi, Los Destelloss, Donita Large, Crystal Shawanda, Brunstick, Carsen Gray,

Bobbi-Jo Starr, Elaine Jakesta, Kaeley Jade, G Precious, Fedarro, Brandis Knudsen, Linda McKenzie, Tracy Lee Nelson, Robbie Robertson, western medicine show, Thea Hopkins, W.T. Goodspirit, One Way Sky, Azucar Moreno and much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside our new Indigenous in Music Directory and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today in the music industry.

