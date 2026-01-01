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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Descendants of freed slaves seek recognition from Kenya
Weekly Program
Linda Shuma, a prominent community organizer in Kenya and a descendant of a freed slave who lived in Freretown
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Sept. 21, 2026, midnight
The east coast of Africa endured British slave trading long after the transAtlantic slave trade ended. Linda Shuma had an ancestor who was released to Freretown in Mombasa. She is seeking more information about his origin and also hoping Kenya's government will recognize descendants of slaves as an ethnic group with similar status to indigenous tribes.
Diana Wanyonyi, interviewer and producer; Frieda Werden, WINGS series producer.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Find contributor guidelines at wings.org

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00:28:50 1 Sept. 21, 2026
Kenya, Canada
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 00:28:50  128Kbps mp3
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