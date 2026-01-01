The east coast of Africa endured British slave trading long after the transAtlantic slave trade ended. Linda Shuma had an ancestor who was released to Freretown in Mombasa. She is seeking more information about his origin and also hoping Kenya's government will recognize descendants of slaves as an ethnic group with similar status to indigenous tribes.
Diana Wanyonyi, interviewer and producer; Frieda Werden, WINGS series producer.
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