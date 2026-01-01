PFLAG, Allyship is a Verb

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: editor-in-chief of the LGBTI+ rights group Kaos GL Yildiz Tar, PFLAGLA VP Anthony Eftimeo, Lucia Chappelle

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 21, 2026, midnight

Summary: In 1968, one mother’s public support for her gay son helped inspire the founding of PFLAG — Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. Today, PFLAG has hundreds of U.S. chapters and an international network connecting families, friends, and allies for support, education, and advocacy. PFLAG Los Angeles Vice President Anthony Eftimeo speaks with This Way Out’s Lucia Chappelle about what meaningful allyship looks like and how allies can help LGBTQ+ people and their families thrive. In the news this week, Turkish activists take to the streets as the right-wing government’s anti-queer raids and arrests escalate, but the formerly right-wing Hungarian government will scrap its “no promo homo” law. Fiji sees a spike in HIV infections. There’ll be no gender-affirming care for trans youth in North Dakota, but the city of Seattle, Washington expands civil protections with the times.

Credits: Associate Producer Lucia Chappelle, Producer/ host Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Brian DeShazor and Lucia Chappelle, NewsWrap reporters John Dyer the 5th and Melanie Keller. music: Dolly Parton and theme music was written and performed by Kim Wilson.

Notes: This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!



This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.



