Summary: The View From Space o​f our changing place. Some good news and great music from around the globe this hour. Our debut of new Bombay Dub Orchestra’s View From Space, crucial Afrobeat from Ogun Afrobeat and Polky’s fi​ddle-driven Polish alt-folk. Plus, Asian avant-garde from Japan’s Saicobab with Takaat and South Korea’s Leenalchi. Beats without borders, as seen from space. World Beat Canada Radio is the place.