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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Sept. 24, 2026, midnight
The View From Space o​f our changing place. Some good news and great music from around the globe this hour. Our debut of new Bombay Dub Orchestra’s View From Space, crucial Afrobeat from Ogun Afrobeat and Polky’s fi​ddle-driven Polish alt-folk. Plus, Asian avant-garde from Japan’s Saicobab with Takaat and South Korea’s Leenalchi. Beats without borders, as seen from space. World Beat Canada Radio is the place.
Calcopyrite Communications
Bombay Dub Orchestra - View From Space (SHRF’s Port of Spain Remix)

Ogun Afrobeat feat. Dele Sosimi - Benefit For All

Polky - Ache (Mother Tongue) CANCON

Kiran Ahluwalia - Zameen Par (Comfort Food) CANCON

Soroche - Panamerica

Sulaf - Sameen

M, Robin Scott, Rumba Calzada - Pop Muzik CANCON

Saicobab X Takaat - Death Nap The Dance II

Leenalchi - Bird

Samir LanGus - Aicha (feat. Miami Bloco)

Sabada 5 - Asunsan

Carlangas - Famillia S.L.

Mattias Kelele - Kwin Potutu



59:55

Celt In A Twist September 29 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:55 1 Sept. 24, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 