Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260925.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- Japan has continued to receive record amounts of rainfall. Trump made an address at the UN General Assembly which many nations found opposed to the spirit of the UN- last year he called climate change a scam. UN investigators say that there are reasonable grounds to believe the US committed war crimes in Iran. The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also delivered a speech at the UN in response to Trump’s speech the day before. France, Germany, and other European countries are increasing young recruits into their military systems.



From GERMANY- There are upheavals in German elections, with another far-right victory in the eastern part of the country and a far-left victory in Berlin. On the last day of elections in Moscow Ukraine hit the city with the largest ever drone attack, including setting fire to the largest oil refinery- this year Ukraine has successfully attacked a Russian oil refinery every third day on average. Israeli PM Netanyahu has gone after the award winning Israeli directors of a documentary called Naza about systematic killings in Gaza- Netanyahu says he will revoke their citizenship. The OSCE, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which monitors elections around the world, has not been invited to the US midterm elections this November.



From FRANCE- At his UN speech, Trump claimed that Cuba will fall, prompting the Cuban delegation to walk out. The Cuban Foreign Minister responded.



From CUBA- The power outages in Cuba as a result of US sanctions kept RHC down most of the past week. Israeli drone attacks in Gaza continued this week, killing more civilians. Michelle Bachelet, former President of Chile and champion of womens rights, has withdrawn her candidacy to become the next secretary-general of the UN. The ICE deportation of Haitians has continued with a fourth flight.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"A thriving democracy is dependent upon a well-educated electorate, When you combine the death of journalism in this country with the re-emergence of the bible-thumping mouth-breathers of the South, we are a long way from realizing a thriving democracy."

--CJ Werleman



Dan Roberts

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