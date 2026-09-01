Summary: — Election in Holborn and St Pancras. Neil McAvoy on how being a Welsh politician led to death threats and potential sabotage of his car.

— I was born in Cardiff West, I grew up on the Fairwater estate in Cardiff West, I went to school in Cardiff West, I live in Cardiff West and I’m raising my family in Cardiff West.

— “They’re all the same”, is the most common response on the doorstep, and this is true. But in this election, you have a choice in Cardiff West

— Hostile Takeovers of Political Parties, Supermarkets and News Media by WEF 4th Reich

— 4TH REICH FINANCE FASCISM UK 1, IN THE NEWS MEDIA: THE CANARY Kerry-Anne Mendoza, former editor of The Canary, interviewed by Crispin Flintoff, on the hostile takeover.

— Bristol 24/7 and Bristol Post had similar take overs.

— The Crispin Flintoff Show The Canary has reported that it has been debanked again. But there are also claims of mismanagement. What has been going on?

— 4TH REICH FINANCE FASCISM UK 2, IN POLITICS: REFORM UK ZAHAWI/PINAY CERCLE MONEY AND ISRAEL LOBBY BOX FARAGE IN: Sky News report on polls

— Reform not doing so well now. Reform UK slide from first place to third in latest YouGov MRP polling

— With the UK headed for a hung parliament dominated by centre left anti-Brexit parties Britain set for Rejoin coalition as pressure to reverse Brexit mounts, new polls suggest

— BBC: pensioners might have to pay income tax. Income tax thresholds held so low govt has to intervene to stop pensioners paying

— The state pension is set to rise above the normal level for paying tax in April 2027, due to increases in payments and tax thresholds being frozen.

— 4TH REICH FINANCE FASCISM IN UK 3, FOOD: MORRISONS SUPERMARKET Cost of living crisis.

— Protect Our Plates – private equity company buying out Morrisons. Vulture capitalism.

— Morrisons has quietly changed almost beyond recognition, and most shoppers have no idea

— Sikanda Abbas joins Tony and Martin live. He comes from a Pakistani family that moved to UK in the 1970s.

— Prophet from the Muslim Hadith on usury, money and the end of times. Eschatology of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam

— How Salafism and Wahhabism, extremist versions of the Muslim religion, were pushed by Saudi Arabia and infiltrated mosques and universities in UK, leading up to the war on terror.

— Muslim Brotherhood and the CIA – books by Mark Curtis, and Robert Dreyfuss. Al-Muhajiroun links to intelligence services.

— Mad conspiracy theories pushed to muddy the waters

— Secret Affairs: Britain’s Collusion with Radical Islam by Mark Curtis As much of history is appropriated by the media and we are beckoned into an era of endless war, this superb book could not be more timely.

— Sensational in the best sense, it examines the darkest corners of the imperial past to reveal the truth behind today’s news, John Pilger

– Devil’s Game: How the United States Helped Unleash Fundamentalist Islam by Robert Dreyfuss

– American journalist who covers national security for Rolling Stone magazine, has written a splendid book, part of the very useful American Empire Project

– The Clark Inquiry 2013 in to extremism in Muslim schools in Birmingham

– The trustees to schools were replaced by military and government officials even though schools were cleared.

– 'Trojan Horse': the real story behind the fake ‘Islamic plot’ to take over schools – In 2014

– Government trying to get influence in Mosques. Prevent programme ‘spying on our young people’, say east London imams

– Muslim religious leaders in Newham claim government’s Prevent anti-radicalisation strategy causing ‘breakdown of trust’

– Sikander Abbas: I support you through your challenges and equip you to become your own healer.

– My aim is to provide you with healing methods and practical tools so you can take control of your emotional health

– Sir Hugh “Sir Hugh”, also known as “The Jew’s Daughter” or “The Jew’s Garden”, is a traditional British folk song,

– President Xi visits US. Trump’s speech at UN – no nuclear Iran.

– Trump agrees for Ukraine to produce patriot missiles.

– Many countries walk out on Netanyahu’s speech at UN.

– Trump’s disruption to TV coverage during Xi visit frustrates Chinese officials

– Iran leader Masoud Pezeshkian speech. Online voices rally behind Pezeshkian’s UN speech, condemn Western double standards

– Pezeshkian’s speech on Wednesday recalled the suffering of victims of terrorism in Iran and the families of those killed in the country.

– His remarks also rejected the false narrative surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and drew attention to Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal and the lack of international inspections there

– Russia’s position on Ukraine war. Lavrov on Europe’s “Contribution to Peace Efforts” in Ukraine

– Coming False Flag in Europe? Warren Thornton

– FALSE FLAG ON EUROPE IMMINENT? Warren Thornton on possible upcoming false flag attacks from his contacts in the military.

– These are the areas that may be the targets. The Mallorca airport in Spain. The Sorrento Continental Hotel in Italy. The Promenade De Anglais, Nice.

– The area to be launched from west of Sardinia. The agencies involved CIA, French Naval Intelligence Services and the Ukrainian SBU.

– The method 3 Gerbera Drones recovered from Russian attacks. To kill civilians and trigger European entry into the war

— UK PM Andy Burnham’s speech at UN, Russia’s 'information warfare' in UK – new Centre for Disinformation Defence to be set up.

— National Centre for Information Defence, a kind of Orwellian BBC Verify, paid for by taxpayers, which attempts to boost government lies and disinformation

— Betraying the hundreds of thousands of Brits who died fighting Hitler and twisting facts to suit the WEF Bilderberg foreign war narrative.

— Fabian Society meets Jacob Rees Mogg on GB News to call for jailing of anti-war protesters and conscription as well as telling Brits that e have a duty to save Britain (in Ukraine)

— Jacob Rees-Mogg urges Brits to ‘do their duty’ [Stiff Upper Lip video] – even if some of us ‘have to die’

— Fabian Society’s Paul Richards Calls For Ukraine War Conscription and Jailing of Protesters on Jacob Rees-Mogg show GB News

— Jacob Rees-Mogg may have just cemented his status as Britain’s most out-of-touch politician…

— Diesel, UK has only 42 days of reserves left. [Sky News video] Coming economic crash or depression. Naked Capitalism blog.

— Diesel ban: UK to be ‘even more exposed’ if Trump follows through on export threat The UK could be “exposed” by a diesel crisis.

— After Trump announced a ban on exports of diesel, Mauricio Alencar explores how it could impact the UK economy

— Cartel Price Fixing and Profiteering of supermarkets and energy giants –

— MORRISONS SUPERMARKET, originally a family business, was taken over by a US private equity firm in 2021 who are now gutting the company

— Food had to go up. Fuel had to go up. Energy had to go up. Every few months there seemed to be another reason why ordinary people just had to suck it up, tighten their belts and accept that this was the new normal

— When you’re choosing which food doesn’t make it into your trolley this week, somebody else is announcing billions in profit

— RT: press gangs in Ukraine grab men off streets for front line. ‘Every day, hundreds of people flee Ukraine… there is a constant risk of being seized’

— RT Kiev persists with its violent conscription campaign, forcefully grabbing people off the streets and sending them to the front lines.

— Jacob Rees Mogg – Bring back duty and the stiff upper lip – talk. It is your Duty to Die for Great Britain.

— Russia's Sergei Lavrov at Security Council in UN – self determination of Countries. Lavrov on Europe’s “Contribution to Peace Efforts” in Ukraine

— Putin opening address at Arms Manufacturing Committee. Putin Warns NATO Over Baltic Drills & Nuclear Triad Readiness

— ISRAEL'S ELECTION FIXING: Anthony Lowenstein interviewed by Richard Sanders on DDN – Israeli public bamboozled.

— How Ex-Mossad Spies Are Running Foreign Governments Antony Loewenstein on Double Down News

— Israeli intelligence firms, ex-Mossad operatives, and automated bot networks are quietly manipulating foreign elections and hijacking democratic governments around the world

— Al Jazeera – Palestinians banned from standing and voting in upcoming Israeli elections.

— Israel bars Arab parties and candidates from election, Ofer Cassif calls ban unlawful Al Jazeera English

— CLEAR EVIDENCE OF ISRAELI GENOCIDE: ‘Naza’ Israeli made film about Israeli computer systems used to deliberately kill Palestinian civilians.

— “We made the film to spark a public discussion about the [Israeli] government’s actions in Gaza, the killing of more than 73,000 people, most of them civilians, the normalisation of a war of extermination."

— One of the film’s subjects described the process of using AI to kill Palestinians in the enclave as “insanely fun” and said it was like playing a “video game”.

— Netanyahu speech at UN – mass walkout. Watch from New York as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

— Steve Jermy and Douglas McGregor on Putin’s post-election plans for Ukraine war and Eurpean leaders who support it

— Novorossiya. Putin will have a clear run to basically continue to prosecute the war uh in Ukraine as he sees fit

— Maybe Putin will just take Novarussiya and I heard for the first time about a month ago Putin talk about Novorussiya

— The Bristol Politics Show, presented by Tony Gosling