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Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Amplifying our Indigenous Voices to the World
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Sept. 26, 2026, midnight

Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Midnight Sparrows in our Spotlight Interview ( Rock)

Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, Tonight we welcome back our good friend Blair Bellerose of Midnight Sparrows. Tribal member of Fort McKay First Nation. On his third visit to our Spotlight, he brings along a brand-new collection titled Arrows Arrows Arrows. Written and produced by Blair, the album travels from country-leaning melodies to high-energy hard rock stories. Bringing us Indigenous Rock at it’s finest. Midnight Sparrows are featured in our Indigenous in Music Directory, read all about them right here www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/midnight-sparrows

Midnight Sparrows, First Floor Highway, The City Lines, Terri Anne Strongarm, Shawnee Kish, Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas, Technicolor Fabrics, Matthew Chaffey, Allicia Kayley, Midnight Sparrows, Donita Large, TRIBZ, Kaeley Jade, Sara Kae, Stolen Identity, Siibii, Elastic Bond, Susan Aglukark, The Band Blackbird, QuiltMan, Teagan Littlechief, Bobbi-Jo Starr, Laura Niquay, Leanne Goose, The Northstars, Silla, Kevin Qaminiq-Mason, The Bloodshots, Kinky, Graeme Jonez 1915 and much much more.

Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside our new Indigenous in Music Directory and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today in the music industry.

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00:58:00 1 Sept. 26, 2026
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