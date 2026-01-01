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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Sept. 27, 2026, midnight
1. Whats Real? - Chuck Cross ft. Von Pea, Rapper Big Pooh, Jclear and ENU
2. Fantastic - D-Rock ft. Afrika Baby Bam
3. Wassup - Raiza Bizza
4. That's Right - Brian Green ft. Black Eyed Peas
5. Under The Circumstances - The Other Guys
6. Keep On - DTMD feat. yU
7. Breakin Bread - Hi-Tek ft. Brian Digby Jr., Crunch, Donte and Main Flow
8. Keep U - Eternia
9. Feeling Fresh - Intricate Dialect
10. Ground Up - Brous One ft. Raw Poetic and Damu The Fudgemunk
11. Drama - Da Beatminerz ft. Shadez Of Brooklyn
12. Real Talk - High V.A.L.U.E.
13. Escape - Jeff Spec
14. Newspaper Man - Constant Deviants
15. Full Color - GabrieL C.A.
16. Visual - Ghettosocks
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:57:56 1 Sept. 24, 2026
Hamilton Ontario, Canada
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