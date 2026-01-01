1. Whats Real? - Chuck Cross ft. Von Pea, Rapper Big Pooh, Jclear and ENU 2. Fantastic - D-Rock ft. Afrika Baby Bam 3. Wassup - Raiza Bizza 4. That's Right - Brian Green ft. Black Eyed Peas 5. Under The Circumstances - The Other Guys 6. Keep On - DTMD feat. yU 7. Breakin Bread - Hi-Tek ft. Brian Digby Jr., Crunch, Donte and Main Flow 8. Keep U - Eternia 9. Feeling Fresh - Intricate Dialect 10. Ground Up - Brous One ft. Raw Poetic and Damu The Fudgemunk 11. Drama - Da Beatminerz ft. Shadez Of Brooklyn 12. Real Talk - High V.A.L.U.E. 13. Escape - Jeff Spec 14. Newspaper Man - Constant Deviants 15. Full Color - GabrieL C.A. 16. Visual - Ghettosocks
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
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