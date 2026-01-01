Summary: 1. Whats Real? - Chuck Cross ft. Von Pea, Rapper Big Pooh, Jclear and ENU

2. Fantastic - D-Rock ft. Afrika Baby Bam

3. Wassup - Raiza Bizza

4. That's Right - Brian Green ft. Black Eyed Peas

5. Under The Circumstances - The Other Guys

6. Keep On - DTMD feat. yU

7. Breakin Bread - Hi-Tek ft. Brian Digby Jr., Crunch, Donte and Main Flow

8. Keep U - Eternia

9. Feeling Fresh - Intricate Dialect

10. Ground Up - Brous One ft. Raw Poetic and Damu The Fudgemunk

11. Drama - Da Beatminerz ft. Shadez Of Brooklyn

12. Real Talk - High V.A.L.U.E.

13. Escape - Jeff Spec

14. Newspaper Man - Constant Deviants

15. Full Color - GabrieL C.A.

16. Visual - Ghettosocks