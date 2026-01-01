Green Dreams and Ocean Screams

Subtitle: Rifkin and hot seas

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jeremy Rifkin, Claire Bergin

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Sept. 28, 2026, midnight

Summary: Should Greens dump artificial intelligence? Author Jeremy Rifkin on latest book "Rescuing the Future - Reimagining Artificial Intelligence in a World on the Edge". Heat waves in the sea: "Climate change is driving unprecedented European ocean temperatures, with severe impacts for marine life." From Maynooth University Ireland, Lead Author Claire Bergin joins us.

Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Song "Down Under" lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons copyright.

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:39 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



