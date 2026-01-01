Should Greens dump artificial intelligence? Author Jeremy Rifkin on latest book "Rescuing the Future - Reimagining Artificial Intelligence in a World on the Edge". Heat waves in the sea: "Climate change is driving unprecedented European ocean temperatures, with severe impacts for marine life." From Maynooth University Ireland, Lead Author Claire Bergin joins us.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Song "Down Under" lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons copyright.
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