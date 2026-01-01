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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Rifkin and hot seas
Weekly Program
Jeremy Rifkin, Claire Bergin
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Sept. 28, 2026, midnight
Should Greens dump artificial intelligence? Author Jeremy Rifkin on latest book "Rescuing the Future - Reimagining Artificial Intelligence in a World on the Edge". Heat waves in the sea: "Climate change is driving unprecedented European ocean temperatures, with severe impacts for marine life." From Maynooth University Ireland, Lead Author Claire Bergin joins us.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song "Down Under" lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons copyright.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:39 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260930 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Sept. 28, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
Ecoshock 260930 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Sept. 28, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 14 Download File...
Ecoshock 260930 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Sept. 28, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 15 Download File...
 