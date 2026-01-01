Summary: The Lesbian Herstory Archive, based in New York, has been collecting all sorts of records of lesbians' lives, depictions, and organizing for 50 years. Abigail DeRoberts interviewed Maxine Wolfe and Rachel Corbman, longtime volunteers with this extensive project, about its origin, its early days, how it has been organized, its international scope, and how it has been adapting to the digital era.

Link to project website: https://lesbianherstoryarchives.org/

Part of this interview debuted in This Way Out.