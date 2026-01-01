The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Personal herstories of the Lesbian Herstory Archives
Weekly Program
Maxine Wolfe and Rachel Corbman, volunteers and organizers
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Sept. 28, 2026, midnight
The Lesbian Herstory Archive, based in New York, has been collecting all sorts of records of lesbians' lives, depictions, and organizing for 50 years. Abigail DeRoberts interviewed Maxine Wolfe and Rachel Corbman, longtime volunteers with this extensive project, about its origin, its early days, how it has been organized, its international scope, and how it has been adapting to the digital era.
Link to project website: https://lesbianherstoryarchives.org/
Part of this interview debuted in This Way Out.
Interview and editing by Abigail DeRoberts. Part of this material debuted in This Way Out. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. Find links to archive and producer guidelines at wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:50 1 Sept. 28, 2026
New York City and Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 14 Download File...
 