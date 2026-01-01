The Lesbian Herstory Archive, based in New York, has been collecting all sorts of records of lesbians' lives, depictions, and organizing for 50 years. Abigail DeRoberts interviewed Maxine Wolfe and Rachel Corbman, longtime volunteers with this extensive project, about its origin, its early days, how it has been organized, its international scope, and how it has been adapting to the digital era. Link to project website: https://lesbianherstoryarchives.org/ Part of this interview debuted in This Way Out.
Interview and editing by Abigail DeRoberts. Part of this material debuted in This Way Out. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. Find links to archive and producer guidelines at wings.org