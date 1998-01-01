Notes:



Hollie Cook, “Rockaway”

from Shy Girl

Mr Bongo - 2025



Burning Spear, “Jah Say”

from Resistance

Burning Music - 1983



The Gladiators, “Streets of Freedom”

from Back to Roots

Mideya - 2000



Horace Andy, “Man Next Door”

from Say Who

Gorgon Records - 2016



Little Dragon, “Lover Chanting”

from Lover Chanting - EP

Ninja Tune - 2018



Deee-Lite, “Two Clouds Above Nine”

from Infinity Within

Elektra Records - 1992



The Brand New Heavies, “Jump N' Move (feat. Jamalski)”

from Heavy Rhyme Experience: Vol. 1

Concord Records, Inc. - 1992



MACKA-CHIN feat.BUTCHER, “Ano Hito Kono Hito Monogatari (feat. Butcher)”

from Chin Near Here

plusGROUND - 2002



Scha Dara Parr, “Rights camera action”

from 11

tearbridge records - 2009



The Pharcyde, “Otha Fish (L.A. Jay Remix)”

from Otha Fish EP

Delicious Vinyl



Johnny Cash, “Five Feet High and Rising”

from The Best of Johnny Cash

Spectrum - 1998



Roland Shaw and His Orchestra, “007 Theme”

from James Bond 007

Decca Music Group Ltd. - 1988



Hugo Montenegro and His Orchestra, “Titoli”

from Music from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" & "A Fistful of Dollars" & "For a Few Dollars More"

RCA Records Label - 1968



Françoise Hardy, “Je n'attends plus personne”

from Mon amie la rose

Vogue - 1963



Iggy Pop, “Play It Safe”

from Soldier

Buddha Records - 1979



Sam Fribush, Corey Fonville & Alan Good Parker, “Talk About It”

from Talk About It - Single

WarHen Records/ Flybird Music - 2026



Dungen, “Mina damer och fasaner”

from 4

Subliminal Sounds - 2008



Dungen, “En Gång I Timmen”

from En Gång I Timmen - Single

Skolhaus - 2026



Dungen, “Bouppdelning”

from Vidrig Var

Skolhaus - 2026



Swervedriver, “Flawed”

from Flawed - Single

554874 - 2026



Concrete Blonde, “Caroline”

from Bloodletting - 20th Anniversary Edition (Remastered)

Capitol Records - 1989



Jane's Addiction, “Ocean Size” - DEMO VERSION

from Nothing's Shocking

Rhino/Warner Records - 1988





T.S.O.L., “Colors (Take Me Away)”

from Revenge

Ryko/Rhino - 1985



Boards of Canada, “Into The Magic Land”

from Inferno

Warp Records - 2026



Santo & Johnny, “Love In Space”

from COME ON IN

Canadian American - 2006



Susumu Yokota, “King of Darkness (Swell Sessions Stainless Remix)”

from GP03

Trust The DJ



Choying Drolma & Steve Tibbetts, “Kiyema Mimin”

from Cho

Ryko/Rhino - 1997



Sanullim, “Will You Come In Autumn?”

from Sanullim Vol. 4

SRB - 1979



Megumi Hayashibara, “Kimisae Ireba”

from center color

KING RECORDS - 2004