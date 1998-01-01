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Hollie Cook, “Rockaway”
from Shy Girl
Mr Bongo - 2025
Burning Spear, “Jah Say”
from Resistance
Burning Music - 1983
The Gladiators, “Streets of Freedom”
from Back to Roots
Mideya - 2000
Horace Andy, “Man Next Door”
from Say Who
Gorgon Records - 2016
Little Dragon, “Lover Chanting”
from Lover Chanting - EP
Ninja Tune - 2018
Deee-Lite, “Two Clouds Above Nine”
from Infinity Within
Elektra Records - 1992
The Brand New Heavies, “Jump N' Move (feat. Jamalski)”
from Heavy Rhyme Experience: Vol. 1
Concord Records, Inc. - 1992
MACKA-CHIN feat.BUTCHER, “Ano Hito Kono Hito Monogatari (feat. Butcher)”
from Chin Near Here
plusGROUND - 2002
Scha Dara Parr, “Rights camera action”
from 11
tearbridge records - 2009
The Pharcyde, “Otha Fish (L.A. Jay Remix)”
from Otha Fish EP
Delicious Vinyl
Johnny Cash, “Five Feet High and Rising”
from The Best of Johnny Cash
Spectrum - 1998
Roland Shaw and His Orchestra, “007 Theme”
from James Bond 007
Decca Music Group Ltd. - 1988
Hugo Montenegro and His Orchestra, “Titoli”
from Music from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" & "A Fistful of Dollars" & "For a Few Dollars More"
RCA Records Label - 1968
Françoise Hardy, “Je n'attends plus personne”
from Mon amie la rose
Vogue - 1963
Iggy Pop, “Play It Safe”
from Soldier
Buddha Records - 1979
Sam Fribush, Corey Fonville & Alan Good Parker, “Talk About It”
from Talk About It - Single
WarHen Records/ Flybird Music - 2026
Dungen, “Mina damer och fasaner”
from 4
Subliminal Sounds - 2008
Dungen, “En Gång I Timmen”
from En Gång I Timmen - Single
Skolhaus - 2026
Dungen, “Bouppdelning”
from Vidrig Var
Skolhaus - 2026
Swervedriver, “Flawed”
from Flawed - Single
554874 - 2026
Concrete Blonde, “Caroline”
from Bloodletting - 20th Anniversary Edition (Remastered)
Capitol Records - 1989
Jane's Addiction, “Ocean Size” - DEMO VERSION
from Nothing's Shocking
Rhino/Warner Records - 1988
T.S.O.L., “Colors (Take Me Away)”
from Revenge
Ryko/Rhino - 1985
Boards of Canada, “Into The Magic Land”
from Inferno
Warp Records - 2026
Santo & Johnny, “Love In Space”
from COME ON IN
Canadian American - 2006
Susumu Yokota, “King of Darkness (Swell Sessions Stainless Remix)”
from GP03
Trust The DJ
Choying Drolma & Steve Tibbetts, “Kiyema Mimin”
from Cho
Ryko/Rhino - 1997
Sanullim, “Will You Come In Autumn?”
from Sanullim Vol. 4
SRB - 1979
Megumi Hayashibara, “Kimisae Ireba”
from center color
KING RECORDS - 2004