Notes:



Dara Puspita, “Pinokio”

from The Garage Years

Groovie Records



The Kinks, “Animal Farm”

from SPOTLIGHT on The Kinks Vol 2

PRT Records



Roland Shaw and His Orchestra, “Diamonds Are Forever (Reprise)”

from The Return of James Bond

Phase 4



Ernest Ranglin, “Everybody's Talking”

from Boss Reggae

Dub Store Records - 1968



Dungen, “En Chans Till”

from En Chans Till - Single

Skolhaus - 2026



Erykah Badu & The Alchemist, “Witch Doctor”

from Before the World Blows Up

Control Freaq



Timmy Thomas, “Rainbow Power”

from Why Can't We Live Together

Rhino Atlantic - 1972



My Bloody Valentine, “if i am”

from m b v

Domino Recording Co - 2013



Megumi Hayashabira, “Treat or Goblins (Theme from Magical Shopping Arcade Abenobashi)”

from Treat or Goblins / Magical Shopping Arcade Abenobashi

King Record



宮城道雄 Michio Miyagi, “秋の夜 (An autumn night)”

from 箏の調べ–宮城道雄を偲んで The Sounds of the Koto: In Memory of Michio Miyagi

Victor



Fumitake Tamura, “Particles”

from Mijin

Leaving Records - 2026



Various, “Nola the Viola, Lovelace The Bass”

from A Child's Introduction To The Orchestra

Golden Records



ROSALÍA, “Dios Es Un Stalker”

from LUX

Columbia - 2025



Kite, “True Colours (Live)”

from Kite on Ice (Live)

YEAR0001 - 2025



Kite, “Hills (Live At Dalhalla)”

from Live At Dalhalla

YEAR0001 - 2026



Eddie Weaver, “The Impossible Dream - Mosque Symphony Hall, Richmond VA”

from The Mightiest Wurlitzer

Organ of the Month Club



BTS, “NORMAL”

from ARIRANG

BIGHIT MUSIC - 2026



Turnstile, “SOLE - Floating Points”

from NEVER ENOUGH - VERSIONS

Roadrunner Records - 2025



Turnstile & Four Tet, “LOOK OUT FOR ME (FOUR TET VERSION)”

from NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS

Roadrunner - 2026



Turnstile & Oklou, “LIGHT DESIGN (OKLOU VERSION)”

from NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS

Roadrunner - 2026



tripleS, “DNA (Dream N Access)”

from DNA >

MODHAUS



KiiiKiii, “404 (New Era)”

from Delulu Pack - EP

Starship Entertainment - 2026



Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, “It Takes Two”

from It Takes Two

Arista/Profile - 1988



Fear Factory, “Scapegoat”

from Soul of a New Machine

Roadrunner Records - 1992



Sepultura, “Territory”

from Chaos A.D.

Roadrunner Records - 1993



Death, “Empty Words”

from Symbolic (Remastered)

Roadrunner Records - 1995



Dalys Cedeno, “Chase Pica Por Delante”

from CHASE

CHASE



