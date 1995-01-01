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Dara Puspita, “Pinokio”
from The Garage Years
Groovie Records
The Kinks, “Animal Farm”
from SPOTLIGHT on The Kinks Vol 2
PRT Records
Roland Shaw and His Orchestra, “Diamonds Are Forever (Reprise)”
from The Return of James Bond
Phase 4
Ernest Ranglin, “Everybody's Talking”
from Boss Reggae
Dub Store Records - 1968
Dungen, “En Chans Till”
from En Chans Till - Single
Skolhaus - 2026
Erykah Badu & The Alchemist, “Witch Doctor”
from Before the World Blows Up
Control Freaq
Timmy Thomas, “Rainbow Power”
from Why Can't We Live Together
Rhino Atlantic - 1972
My Bloody Valentine, “if i am”
from m b v
Domino Recording Co - 2013
Megumi Hayashabira, “Treat or Goblins (Theme from Magical Shopping Arcade Abenobashi)”
from Treat or Goblins / Magical Shopping Arcade Abenobashi
King Record
宮城道雄 Michio Miyagi, “秋の夜 (An autumn night)”
from 箏の調べ–宮城道雄を偲んで The Sounds of the Koto: In Memory of Michio Miyagi
Victor
Fumitake Tamura, “Particles”
from Mijin
Leaving Records - 2026
Various, “Nola the Viola, Lovelace The Bass”
from A Child's Introduction To The Orchestra
Golden Records
ROSALÍA, “Dios Es Un Stalker”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025
Kite, “True Colours (Live)”
from Kite on Ice (Live)
YEAR0001 - 2025
Kite, “Hills (Live At Dalhalla)”
from Live At Dalhalla
YEAR0001 - 2026
Eddie Weaver, “The Impossible Dream - Mosque Symphony Hall, Richmond VA”
from The Mightiest Wurlitzer
Organ of the Month Club
BTS, “NORMAL”
from ARIRANG
BIGHIT MUSIC - 2026
Turnstile, “SOLE - Floating Points”
from NEVER ENOUGH - VERSIONS
Roadrunner Records - 2025
Turnstile & Four Tet, “LOOK OUT FOR ME (FOUR TET VERSION)”
from NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS
Roadrunner - 2026
Turnstile & Oklou, “LIGHT DESIGN (OKLOU VERSION)”
from NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS
Roadrunner - 2026
tripleS, “DNA (Dream N Access)”
from DNA >
MODHAUS
KiiiKiii, “404 (New Era)”
from Delulu Pack - EP
Starship Entertainment - 2026
Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, “It Takes Two”
from It Takes Two
Arista/Profile - 1988
Fear Factory, “Scapegoat”
from Soul of a New Machine
Roadrunner Records - 1992
Sepultura, “Territory”
from Chaos A.D.
Roadrunner Records - 1993
Death, “Empty Words”
from Symbolic (Remastered)
Roadrunner Records - 1995
Dalys Cedeno, “Chase Pica Por Delante”
from CHASE
CHASE