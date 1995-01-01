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Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Sept. 27, 2026, midnight


Dara Puspita, “Pinokio”
from The Garage Years
Groovie Records

The Kinks, “Animal Farm”
from SPOTLIGHT on The Kinks Vol 2
PRT Records

Roland Shaw and His Orchestra, “Diamonds Are Forever (Reprise)”
from The Return of James Bond
Phase 4

Ernest Ranglin, “Everybody's Talking”
from Boss Reggae
Dub Store Records - 1968

Dungen, “En Chans Till”
from En Chans Till - Single
Skolhaus - 2026

Erykah Badu & The Alchemist, “Witch Doctor”
from Before the World Blows Up
Control Freaq

Timmy Thomas, “Rainbow Power”
from Why Can't We Live Together
Rhino Atlantic - 1972

My Bloody Valentine, “if i am”
from m b v
Domino Recording Co - 2013

Megumi Hayashabira, “Treat or Goblins (Theme from Magical Shopping Arcade Abenobashi)”
from Treat or Goblins / Magical Shopping Arcade Abenobashi
King Record

宮城道雄 Michio Miyagi, “秋の夜 (An autumn night)”
from 箏の調べ–宮城道雄を偲んで The Sounds of the Koto: In Memory of Michio Miyagi
Victor

Fumitake Tamura, “Particles”
from Mijin
Leaving Records - 2026

Various, “Nola the Viola, Lovelace The Bass”
from A Child's Introduction To The Orchestra
Golden Records

ROSALÍA, “Dios Es Un Stalker”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025

Kite, “True Colours (Live)”
from Kite on Ice (Live)
YEAR0001 - 2025

Kite, “Hills (Live At Dalhalla)”
from Live At Dalhalla
YEAR0001 - 2026

Eddie Weaver, “The Impossible Dream - Mosque Symphony Hall, Richmond VA”
from The Mightiest Wurlitzer
Organ of the Month Club

BTS, “NORMAL”
from ARIRANG
BIGHIT MUSIC - 2026

Turnstile, “SOLE - Floating Points”
from NEVER ENOUGH - VERSIONS
Roadrunner Records - 2025

Turnstile & Four Tet, “LOOK OUT FOR ME (FOUR TET VERSION)”
from NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS
Roadrunner - 2026

Turnstile & Oklou, “LIGHT DESIGN (OKLOU VERSION)”
from NEVER ENOUGH: VERSIONS
Roadrunner - 2026

tripleS, “DNA (Dream N Access)”
from DNA >
MODHAUS

KiiiKiii, “404 (New Era)”
from Delulu Pack - EP
Starship Entertainment - 2026

Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, “It Takes Two”
from It Takes Two
Arista/Profile - 1988

Fear Factory, “Scapegoat”
from Soul of a New Machine
Roadrunner Records - 1992

Sepultura, “Territory”
from Chaos A.D.
Roadrunner Records - 1993

Death, “Empty Words”
from Symbolic (Remastered)
Roadrunner Records - 1995

Dalys Cedeno, “Chase Pica Por Delante”
from CHASE
CHASE

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01:57:57 1 Sept. 6, 2026
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