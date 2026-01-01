This week on This Way Out, a long-forgotten gem from the Pacifica Radio Archives brings some much-needed laughter: excerpts from The Gay Liberation Follies, a queer radio take on the legendary 1970s TV comedy Laugh-In, recently rediscovered and preserved from an original KPFA recording. In the news U.S. hospitals pay millions to settle Justice Department demands targeting pediatric gender-affirming care, queer celebrities are arrested protesting Israel’s war in Gaza at the United Nations, and Colombia withdraws from the global Equal Rights Coalition. Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ communities in Australia mobilize to defend trans and intersex rights, and U.S. Republicans discover that there’s more to politics than attacking trans people. Plus, a heartfelt tribute to Dolly Parton
Associate Producer Lucia Chappelle, Producer/ host Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Brian DeShazor and Lucia Chappelle, NewsWrap reporters Marcos Najera and Lucia Chappelle. music: Dolly Parton and theme music was written and performed by Kim Wilson.
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.