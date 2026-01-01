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Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Sept. 29, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I’ve got a great list of tines to share tonight night that includes tracks from Ritchie and Rosie, Cyril Neville, Prabir Trio, and Drivin N Cryin. We’ll also play some Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band to get me pumped for Wednesday night’s show at The Southern in Charlottesville. While we’re at it we’ll play some tracks from some obscure artists from Ryan’s record label, Sophomore Lounge. Overall lots of bands and of course tracks I’ve never played on my show before. That’s always fun for me. So keep it locked.

The Haberdasher

Travis McKeveny Get into Trouble Get into Trouble - Single Paradiddle Records
Steve Earle Johnny Come Lately Copperhead Road Geffen
Richie Stearns & Rosie Newton Ruben's Train Tractor Beam Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton
Richie Stearns Ribbons and Bows Ribbons and Bows - Single 1467052 Records DK
The Mammals Alone on the Homestead Departure Signature Sounds Recording Company
The Duhks Death Came a Knockin' The Duhks Sugar Hill Records
Evil City String Band Bootlegger's Blues Evil City String Band Evil City String Band
Donna the Buffalo Motor Dance In the Street 995712 Records DK
The Be Good Tanyas Waiting Around to Die Chinatown Nettwerk Music Group
Townes Van Zandt Fraulein The Late Great Townes Van Zandt Charly Records
Richie & Rosie I'll Be Here in the Morning Nowhere in Time Richie and Rosie
Cyril Neville Don't Wait Til I'm Gone Don't Wait Til I'm Gone DICE LAB
Drivin N Cryin Straight to Hell Mystery Road Island Records
Kevn Kinney Broken Hearts and Auto Parts Broken Hearts and Auto Parts Evil Teen Records
Royal Southern Brotherhood Fire on the Mountain Royal Southern Brotherhood Ruf Records
State Champion Death Preferences Send Flowers SOPHOMORE LOUNGE
Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band Junk Drawer Heart Dancing on the Edge SOPHOMORE LOUNGE
Styrofoam Winos Pearls Any River Dear Life Records
Lou Turner Microcosmos Microcosmos SPINSTER
The Christmas Bride Sheriff Sherpa Planet Earth's Motto: Someone Just Shit Out a Perfect Sphere SOPHOMORE LOUNGE
Animal City Drugs With You Bump Head Go Home SOPHOMORE LOUNGE
Life Partner I Have Demon Have I Demon? SOPHOMORE LOUNGE
John Wesley Coleman III Alone By the Door Alone By the Door - Single SOPHOMORE LOUNGE
Lantern Bop-a-Bop-a-Bop (I'm Y'r Porkchop) Burned Youth Night-People
Fat Creeps Dad Weed Must Be Nice SOPHOMORE LOUNGE
Bonnie "Prince" Billy One of These Days (I'm Gonna Spend the Whole Night With You) The Purple Bird No Quarter
Prabir Trio Give Me Love In This Life Shockoe Records

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Sept. 28, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
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 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
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