Notes: Hey Listeners,



I’ve got a great list of tines to share tonight night that includes tracks from Ritchie and Rosie, Cyril Neville, Prabir Trio, and Drivin N Cryin. We’ll also play some Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band to get me pumped for Wednesday night’s show at The Southern in Charlottesville. While we’re at it we’ll play some tracks from some obscure artists from Ryan’s record label, Sophomore Lounge. Overall lots of bands and of course tracks I’ve never played on my show before. That’s always fun for me. So keep it locked.



The Haberdasher



Travis McKeveny Get into Trouble Get into Trouble - Single Paradiddle Records

Steve Earle Johnny Come Lately Copperhead Road Geffen

Richie Stearns & Rosie Newton Ruben's Train Tractor Beam Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton

Richie Stearns Ribbons and Bows Ribbons and Bows - Single 1467052 Records DK

The Mammals Alone on the Homestead Departure Signature Sounds Recording Company

The Duhks Death Came a Knockin' The Duhks Sugar Hill Records

Evil City String Band Bootlegger's Blues Evil City String Band Evil City String Band

Donna the Buffalo Motor Dance In the Street 995712 Records DK

The Be Good Tanyas Waiting Around to Die Chinatown Nettwerk Music Group

Townes Van Zandt Fraulein The Late Great Townes Van Zandt Charly Records

Richie & Rosie I'll Be Here in the Morning Nowhere in Time Richie and Rosie

Cyril Neville Don't Wait Til I'm Gone Don't Wait Til I'm Gone DICE LAB

Drivin N Cryin Straight to Hell Mystery Road Island Records

Kevn Kinney Broken Hearts and Auto Parts Broken Hearts and Auto Parts Evil Teen Records

Royal Southern Brotherhood Fire on the Mountain Royal Southern Brotherhood Ruf Records

State Champion Death Preferences Send Flowers SOPHOMORE LOUNGE

Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band Junk Drawer Heart Dancing on the Edge SOPHOMORE LOUNGE

Styrofoam Winos Pearls Any River Dear Life Records

Lou Turner Microcosmos Microcosmos SPINSTER

The Christmas Bride Sheriff Sherpa Planet Earth's Motto: Someone Just Shit Out a Perfect Sphere SOPHOMORE LOUNGE

Animal City Drugs With You Bump Head Go Home SOPHOMORE LOUNGE

Life Partner I Have Demon Have I Demon? SOPHOMORE LOUNGE

John Wesley Coleman III Alone By the Door Alone By the Door - Single SOPHOMORE LOUNGE

Lantern Bop-a-Bop-a-Bop (I'm Y'r Porkchop) Burned Youth Night-People

Fat Creeps Dad Weed Must Be Nice SOPHOMORE LOUNGE

Bonnie "Prince" Billy One of These Days (I'm Gonna Spend the Whole Night With You) The Purple Bird No Quarter

Prabir Trio Give Me Love In This Life Shockoe Records

