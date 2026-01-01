The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Taylor Report
& Canada joins an "Expeditionary Force"
7
Taylor Report commentary
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
Oct. 1, 2026, midnight
Much was revealed at the UN General Assembly: Lavrov condemned the attack on Venezuela and said Maduro must be freed; Delcy Rodríguez, interim leader of Venezuela thanked Trump for whatever and did not mention Maduro or Chavismo; Trump mused about annihilating Iran and only Avi Lewis (in Canada) condemned him.

PM Carney speaking to EU Parliament sounded like a Germanophile and bragged that Canada is a member of JEF, the Joint Expeditionary Force for fast action emergencies in Europe. JEF is led by the UK, and the other few states are from the Baltics. Just like old times, in 1918 Canadians under the Brits went off to fight Bolsheviks (and came home depleted and bitter). Apparently Canada will be the Mutt in JEF.


Also: A tribute to Calypso giant, Mighty Sparrow, with guest Ken Stower, the host of Global Rhythms, CIUT.

Taylor Report commentary Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow to access audio
00:56:44 1 Sept. 28, 2026
Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
 00:43:34  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 15 Download File...
Taylor Report commentary Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow to access audio
00:56:44 1 Sept. 28, 2026
Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
 00:13:10  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 13 Download File...
 