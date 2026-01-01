Summary: Much was revealed at the UN General Assembly: Lavrov condemned the attack on Venezuela and said Maduro must be freed; Delcy Rodríguez, interim leader of Venezuela thanked Trump for whatever and did not mention Maduro or Chavismo; Trump mused about annihilating Iran and only Avi Lewis (in Canada) condemned him.



PM Carney speaking to EU Parliament sounded like a Germanophile and bragged that Canada is a member of JEF, the Joint Expeditionary Force for fast action emergencies in Europe. JEF is led by the UK, and the other few states are from the Baltics. Just like old times, in 1918 Canadians under the Brits went off to fight Bolsheviks (and came home depleted and bitter). Apparently Canada will be the Mutt in JEF.





Also: A tribute to Calypso giant, Mighty Sparrow, with guest Ken Stower, the host of Global Rhythms, CIUT.