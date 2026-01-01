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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 1, 2026, midnight
The sounds of nature set the tone for next generation global rhythms. Floating in with the tide, fresh spins from BaBa ZuLa and Leenalchi, microtonal does a number on Balkan bounce from phenoms Angine de Poitrine, a new message from reggae vets Messenjah, retro​ rock marimba from Son Rompe Pera (Oct.10 @ The Hollywood) and more folk techno from Polky! On World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
BaBa ZuLa - Has Halhal Dansi

Leenalchi - A Fish Map

Angine De Poitrine - Utzp CANCON

Messenjah - No More CANCON

Future Roots - Yiriba

Latroit House Ensemble w/ Soweto Gospel Choir - Ride Like The Wind

Seffarrine - Ah Ya Liyyam

Salva Donana - Una Nueva Esperanza (A New Hope)

Son Rompe Pera - Nada Que Hacer

Polky - Polish Techno CANCON

Orchestra Mambo - Olufina

Karsh Kale - Night Turns

Alexandr Misko - Intergalactic March



59:09

World Beat Canada Radio October 3 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:09 1 Oct. 1, 2026
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 00:59:09  128Kbps mp3
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