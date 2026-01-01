Summary: Celt In A Twist regales with nautical tales this hour! Orkney fiddler tells the fable of the sea witch, Mammy Scott, a Celtpunk historical tale of the Shacklten expedition to the South Pole from the Real McKenzies, while The Dreadnoughts hoist anchor on the saucy Rosibella. PLUS, brand new Shooglenifty, their 10th and best yet! It all unfolds before your ears under the steady hand of Patricia Fraser. Heave away!