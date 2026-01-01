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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 1, 2026, midnight
Celt In A Twist regales with nautical tales this hour! Orkney fiddler tells the fable of the sea witch, Mammy Scott, a Celtpunk historical tale of the Shacklten expedition to the South Pole from the Real McKenzies, while The Dreadnoughts hoist anchor on the saucy Rosibella. PLUS, brand new Shooglenifty, their 10th and best yet! It all unfolds before your ears under the steady hand of Patricia Fraser. Heave away!
Calcopyrite Communications
Shooglenifty - Up The McFud

Celtic Cross - TossItBack

Melisande & Mamselle Ruiz - Sans Courir Toujours CANCON

The McDades - Telegraph Reel/tThe Three Sisters CANCON

Basco - Jacky Tar

Dropkick Murphys - Chesterfields and Aftershave

Louise Bichan - Mammy Scott

The Real McKenzies - Fortitudine Vincimus/Shackleton

George Duff - Gin I Were A Baron’s Heir

Nevrida - Matylek

Sketch - Bulgarian Shed

Dervish feat. Iron & Wine - Rock The Machine

The Dreadnoughts - Rosibella CANCON

Hayden Stern - Bomb Cyclone



59:53​

Celt In A Twist October 6 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:53 1 Oct. 1, 2026
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 00:59:53  128Kbps mp3
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