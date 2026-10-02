Summary: What will it take to turn Israel’s growing isolation into real accountability? Human rights lawyer and former UN official Craig Mokhiber joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss the gap between diplomatic condemnation and action, as well as the “Board of Peace” plans for Gaza



On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer examines the latest accounting of US military losses of aircraft, equipment and personnel to Iranian operations against US airbases across the Middle East.



In Lebanon, Israeli occupation forces have continued to accelerate their attacks and widespread destruction across the south. Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports from Lebanon.

