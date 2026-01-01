Summary: Can someone explain to me why a documentary movie turned Israel upside down and made Netanyahu scream? Is telling the truth really that dangerous, or is it simply something powerful people fear?

So now, we open with a question that has echoed across continents, across newsrooms, across the hearts of people who still believe in the right to speak freely. Because what happened with the film NAZA is not just a controversy. It is a warning. A flare shot into the sky, revealing how fragile truth becomes when it threatens the foundations of a state built on narrative, control, and silence.

A film, a piece of art, a testimony, a mirror, shook Israel so violently that its prime minister demanded the filmmakers be stripped of their citizenship. Think about that. Not fined. Not criticized. Not debated. Stripped of citizenship. Erased from the national body for daring to show what Palestinians have been trying to tell the world for generations.

And so we ask again: Is truth really that dangerous?

Because if a documentary can destabilize a government’s confidence, what does that say about the government? If a film can expose cracks in the official story, what does that say about the story? If two filmmakers, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Shore, can shake the political establishment simply by documenting reality, what does that say about the reality itself?

This moment did not emerge from nowhere. It sits inside a global pattern, one we’ve been watching unfold for years. A pattern where governments claim to defend freedom of speech while punishing anyone who uses it. A pattern where artists, journalists, and ordinary citizens are chased across borders for speaking truths their leaders cannot tolerate. A pattern where the right to speak becomes a privilege granted only to those who repeat the approved script.

We’ve seen people arrested in countries they don’t even live in, simply because they spoke openly somewhere else. We’ve seen activists forced to hide in China, Turkey, or pockets of Europe just to breathe without fear. We’ve seen governments collaborate across borders to silence voices that refuse to bow.

And we’ve seen it here in America too. We’ve watched our own president lash out at reporters, mock journalists, and treat the press as an enemy rather than a pillar of democracy. We’ve watched truth become a battlefield, not a shared foundation.

So when Carter Sherman of the Guardian’s Stateside podcast sat down with the filmmakers of NAZA, she didn’t just conduct an interview. She opened a door. She illuminated a moment that reveals the global stakes of free speech. She showed us what happens when artists refuse to be intimidated, when witnesses refuse to be silenced, when truth refuses to die quietly.

Abraham and Shore did not create propaganda. They created testimony. They captured what Palestinians endure, not through slogans, not through speeches, but through lived reality. And for that, they were labeled a threat to national security.

For me, and for many people like me, they are heroes. For many Israelis, they are traitors. For Palestinians, they are proof. Proof that the world is finally beginning to see what has been hidden behind walls, checkpoints, and official statements.

This film did not shake Israel because it lied. It shook Israel because it told the truth. A truth that has been buried, denied, distorted, and weaponized for decades. A truth that refuses to stay quiet any longer.

Today, we bring that truth into this space. We bring the courage of those filmmakers. We bring the clarity of Carter Sherman’s interview. We bring the voices that governments try to erase.

And we ask you to listen, not passively, not casually, but with the full weight of your conscience.

Because when a film can make a prime minister scream, it means the truth inside it is powerful. And when truth becomes powerful, it becomes unstoppable.

And today, we begin that conversation.

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.