Everybody talks about the super El Nino. World recognized El Nino expert Michael Mcphaden with the known - and known unknowns - of this historic weather changer. What will this winter bring? Atmospheric scientist Judah Cohen warns winter cold snaps are not banished by warming. Trouble can still arrive from the stratosphere, linked to Arctic snow and ice.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:02 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.