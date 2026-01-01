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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
science speaks honesty
Weekly Program
Michael Mcphaden, Judah Cohen
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 4, 2026, midnight
Everybody talks about the super El Nino. World recognized El Nino expert Michael Mcphaden with the known - and known unknowns - of this historic weather changer. What will this winter bring? Atmospheric scientist Judah Cohen warns winter cold snaps are not banished by warming. Trouble can still arrive from the stratosphere, linked to Arctic snow and ice.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:02 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 261007 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Oct. 4, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 261007 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Oct. 4, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 261007 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Oct. 4, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps flac
(55MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 