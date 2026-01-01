Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Adrian Thomas of One Way Sky (Alternative Rock)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, Today we're excited to be the first to drop the new single from the Indigenour Rock band, One Way Sky entitled "Oblivian"and we welcome back lead singer Adrian D. Thomas into the spotlight, born on the homelands of the Gila River Indian Community. Now signed with IndieGroove Records. One way are featured in our Indigenous in Music Directory, find out all about them right here https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/artist-directory/one-way-sky



Enjoy music from One Way Sky, Novalima, Dustin Harder, Jota Quest, Mike Paul, Maten, Black Bear, Sinuupa, The City Lines, Blue Mountain Tribe, Shawn Michael Perry, The Johnnys, Donita Large, Jarrid Lee, Bobbi-Jo Starr, Raven Reid, Amanda Rheaume, CHANCES, Samantha Crain, Cacuts Rose NYC, Litefoot, Q052, Angela Amarualik, Carlos Santana, The Isley Brothers, Joy Harjo, Thea Hopkins, Chantil Dukart, W.T. Goodspirit and much much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside our new Indigenous in Music Directory and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today in the music industry.