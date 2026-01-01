The Mix Sessions 26.10.5.

Subtitle: A journey through the finest in deep house music.

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 5, 2026, midnight

Summary: IF YOU AIR THE SHOW PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL TO LET ME KNOW!

EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca



The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.



TRACKLIST



01. Rotty - Yeah I Love

02. Carl Waller - Trippin' (Extended Mix)

03. Folamour - When U Came Into My Life

04. Rotty - Honesty

05. Will Buck - Checkin' You Out

06. Despa - When Walking Down The Street

07. Moonee - Faith & Sorrow

08. Wallace - Papertrip

09. Kerri Chandler - The Breeze

10. Sean Roman - Cry No More

Credits: 2026 AR Media

Notes: Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.



Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.



