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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Approaches to stopping domestic violence
Weekly Program
Deborah Tucker co-founded the US National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence. Ellen Pence co-founded Praxis International, a nonprofit that works to stop violence in the lives of women and children
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Oct. 5, 2026, midnight
Two leaders in the movement to stop domestic violence share their experience and ideas on topics like why batterers often get custody of children, whether and how batterers can change, and how misogyny is like racism, encouraged by society and requiring self-awareness to work on. Both want to change the attitudes of the courts that tend to treat domestic violence as relatively trivial and are often harder on women than their batterers.
Audio interviews recorded by Anne Lewis for a film titled Shelter. Adaptation for WINGS by Mary O'Grady and Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. For more information, email wings@wings.org

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all swearwords silenced, updated to 2026
00:28:51 1 Oct. 5, 2026
US, Canada
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