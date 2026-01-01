Tara Hoot Defends the Arts Drag Queen Tara Hoot talks defending the Kennedy Center with Jeb Backe and a listen back to the first National Coming Out Day. In the news this week, Serbia's lesbian Prime Minister abruptly becomes President in a partisan pre-election gambit, while the US midterms separate the supportive progressives from the transphobic performers. US civil rights law is open to interpretation, and so is discrimination and sexual assault, or so it seems and a Virginia street gets a lesbian name and an English castle gets a rainbow ring.
Credits: Associate Producer Lucia Chappelle, Producer/ host Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Brian DeShazor and Lucia Chappelle, NewsWrap reporters Melanie Keller and Joe Boehnlein. Feature produced by Jeb Backe music: Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington D.C. our theme music was written and performed by Kim Wilson.
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world, since 1988.The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.